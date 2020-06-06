Meat processors may apply for Hunters Helping the Hungry
Nebraska Game and Parks

Meat processors have until July 1 to apply for participation in the 2020 Hunters Helping the Hungry program, according to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

The program pays participating processors to accept deer donated by hunters. The ground venison produced is picked up by charitable organizations and donated to Nebraskans in need.

The application form and program guidelines are available at OutdoorNebraska.gov/hhh under Participating Processors. Processors can apply to participate in any or all of the Nebraska 2020-2021 deer hunting seasons.

Contact Teresa Lombard at 402-471-5430 or teresa.lombard@nebraska.gov for more information.

