Medicare basics class planned at extension office

Mary Loftis is encouraging folks to celebrate their 65th birthday in a different way.
On Sept. 24, area residents are invited to attend a “Welcome to Medicare!” class.
This is a Medicare Basics informational meeting starting at 7 p.m. in the Dodge County Extension Office at 1206 W 23rd St., in Fremont. The event is free.
Masks will be strongly encouraged and seating will be socially distanced. There is a limit of 50 attendees at this event.
The public is asked to please call the Nebraska Extension in Dodge County at 402-727-2775 or in Burt County at 402-374-2929 to register for the educational session.
Loftis, a trained Senior Health Insurance Program counselor, will present the meeting. Anyone from any county or community is welcome to participate in the program.
Family members also are encouraged to attend.
Unbiased help will be provided at the meeting. Nothing will be marketed.
In the future, another “Welcome to Medicare” session is planned at 7 p.m. Jan. 28 in the Burt County Courthouse meeting room in Tekamah.
Loftis knows the milestone birthday can be a cause for celebration, but also for concern when it comes to Medicare. She believes that once people know the basics, they can handle the rest.
Or they know who to call for unbiased help.
Loftis appreciates those who attend these meetings.
“I always enjoy presenting these New to Medicare programs and visiting with the people to help them understand the Medicare program and how it can fit into their healthcare plans,” she told the Tribune.
