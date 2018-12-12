Mary Loftis is encouraging area residents to celebrate their 65th birthday in a less than conventional way.
She’s inviting them to attend a “Welcome to Medicare!” class.
Loftis will present the free, informational class during a meeting starting at 7 p.m. Jan. 31 in the Rosen Room in Oakland Auditorium.
Anyone from the community is welcome to take part in this program. Family members are encouraged to attend. Nothing will be marketed or sold at the event.
Participants are asked to call the Nebraska Extension office in Burt County at 402-374-2929 to register for the Medicare education session.
Loftis is a trained counselor for the Nebraska Department of Insurance, Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP).
“Turning 65 and becoming Medicare eligible is a confusing time,” Loftis told the Tribune. “Individuals are receiving so much mail and they don’t know what to read or keep or toss.”
Those looking ahead to an upcoming 65th birthday may wonder if they need to sign up for Medicare if they have work insurance or what happens if they have a Health Savings Account (HSA).
“If they are still working and have creditable insurance, they may not want to enroll in Medicare, because full Medicare coverage is not free,” she said.
For those planning to retire in 2019, it’s time to check out Medicare insurance options.
Many important topics will be covered during the session. Once attendees know the basics, they can handle the rest or at least know who to call for help.
“Everyone’s situation is different, but just knowing the basics about Medicare can help them make their own personal decisions,” Loftis said, adding, “There will be plenty of time after the session for personal discussions.”
A future “Welcome to Medicare!” session also is scheduled for May 2 in Blair at the Nebraska Extension office in Washington County.