Mary Loftis knows the importance of getting information out about Social Security.
So she’s offering a “A New to Medicare” workshop at 7 p.m. Jan. 30 in Tekamah in the Burt County Courthouse Meeting Room.
Anyone from any county is welcome to attend and are encouraged to bring your spouse or a friend along.
Loftis is an extension associate with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Northeast District.
She’s also a trained counselor for the Nebraska Department of Insurance, Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP).
“If you are nearing the gateway age of 65, both you and your mail carrier have probably noticed a big increase in how much mail you are receiving. Everyone seems to know your age and wants you to buy their product,” she said.
Those reaching age 65 probably also have received a letter from the Social Security Administration, especially one titled “Thinking of retiring?”
In a small article, the letter says: “To Avoid a Medicare Penalty Sign Up at Age 65.”
“This can be unsettling and cause people to enroll in Medicare A and B unnecessarily,” Loftis said.
She noted that for people with work insurance — either through their own employment or a spouse’s — this coverage will continue and individuals may just want to enroll in Medicare Part A.
“This is the hospital coverage for Medicare and it won’t cost anything if you worked and contributed to Medicare for at least 10 years,” Loftis said in a prepared statement. “That way if you have a hospital stay your work insurance covers you as well as Medicare A.
“Otherwise you can wait and enroll in both Medicare A and B when you know your work insurance will be ending.”
Loftis added that each person’s situation is different and the entire insurance issue can be confusing, but educating oneself about the options is important so people will have the coverage they’ll be comfortable with financially.
One way to learn about the different parts of Medicare coverage and its costs is by attending a free informational workshop conducted by the Nebraska Department of Insurance Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP).
“There you will receive unbiased information without any sales pitch. SHIIP counselors (like myself) have received initial training and are updated twice a year with additional training to keep us in the loop on changes to Medicare. In addition, we have contacts at the Nebraska Department of Insurance to make sure the information we present is correct,” Loftis said.
Attendees are asked to call the UNL Extension in Burt County at 402-374-2929 to register for this workshop by noon the day of the workshop so enough materials will be available.
“Don’t let this 65th birthday gateway overshadow your celebration,” Loftis said. “Get information and unbiased assistance by attending this educational workshop.”