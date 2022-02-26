Meet & Greet held for congressional candidate in Fremont.

Mike Flood, Republican candidate for Congress, met with former Gov. Dave Heineman and Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg for some face-to-face time with Fremont citizens Thursday.

Flood, Heineman and Spellerberg hosted residents at Fremont’s Five-0-Five Brewing Company to give attendees a chance to meet the candidate for the 1 District.

“It gave Flood the opportunity to meet some of the public who could attend,” said Spellerberg. “He had the opportunity to say a few words about his passion for the 1 District and why he is running for the seat.”

Spellerberg continued by projecting his support for Flood’s candidacy.

“I’ve gotten to know Mike (Flood) over the past year and a half. His love for Nebraska, his background in the legislature, his willingness to work extremely hard for his constituents and his policies for the 1 District is great. He is focused 100% on representing Fremont and those in the 1 District.”

Spellerberg also pointed out that Flood, unlike current Congressman Jeff Fortenberry, does not have any controversy around him.

“You know, Mike isn’t facing a legal battle in California, and I think for the future of the seat and the board of representation for the 1 District, Mike is qualified and great representative. He shares the values of Fremont.”

Fortenberry has pleaded not guilty to charges alleging he lied to authorities who were investigating an illegal campaign contribution from a foreign national in 2016.

