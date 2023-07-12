This year’s Fremont 4-H Expo Ambassador candidates have been announced.

The Grand Ambassadors will be selected at the 4-H Expo Community Luncheon which will begin at noon on Friday, July 14, at the Fremont Friendship Center.

This year’s candidates are:

Isabella Ruda

Isabella Ruda, 17, is from Ames. This fall, she will be a senior at Logan View High School. The reason Isabella joined 4-H is because she enjoyed working on the farm as a little girl and playing with baby calves. She has stayed in 4-H because of all of the friendships she has made and the experiences she has gained.

“4-H has played such a significant role in molding me into the person I am today. It has taught me hard work, dedication, and citizenship. Through 4-H, I have learned the responsibility of holding leadership positions. Last year, I had the honor of holding the position of president of my 4-H club. This was a sentimental opportunity for me because the bulk of my 4-H club is made up of young girls. My relationships with these girls are often what push me to excel in my projects. Growing up in agriculture, I always admired the older girls in the cattle industry and idolized their confidence in the show ring. Now, going into my senior year, I know the impact someone with experience can have on the younger generation of showmen,” Isabella said.

As the older sister of four siblings, Isabella said she has the ability to not only influence their showing, but they also have the ability to keep her included in the agricultural industry. As she nears the end of her 10th year of being in 4-H, Isabella is fond of the memories she has made through the years and is excited to support the young showmen following behind her.

Alix Nolting

Alix Nolting, daughter of Cletus and Joy Nolting of Bancroft, is an 11-year member of the Lucky Clovers 4-H Club and serves as president. As a fourth-generation Cuming County 4-H member, Alix has completed projects in Photography, Home Environment, Dog, Cattle, Conservation and Wildlife, Baking, and Public Speaking. Alix participates in static exhibits and dog shows at the Fremont 4-H Expo, Wisner Livestock Show, Cuming County Fair, and the Nebraska State Fair.

As a leader, she has held the offices of club secretary for seven years and president for two years. Alix is a junior superintendent of the dog committee for Cuming County and is passionate about getting younger members involved. She attends and mentors at dog practices throughout the summer for both Cuming and Thurston counties.

Other leadership roles include narrating the Cuming County Fashion Revue, assisting in photography judging, and organizing the club booth for the county fair. She was a 4-H committee leader for organizing a children’s petting zoo held during their local community celebration. At the Fremont 4-H Expo, Alix has volunteered at the swine show and static exhibit judging. One of Alix’s most recent 4-H achievements was being nominated and receiving the 2022 “Outstanding Member of the Year” award in Cuming County. With 150 volunteering hours last year, community service has become part of her daily life.

Alix has enjoyed showing her 9-year old Sheltie for nine years. In addition to county awards and honors, she has participated at the Fremont 4-H Expo and earned Champion Agility Level 1, 2, and 3, Intermediate Champion Dog Showman, and various other ribbons. One of her greatest accomplishments in her showing career has been the Reserve Champion Agility honors that she received at the Nebraska State Fair.

Alix will be a senior this fall at Bancroft-Rosalie where she plans to explore a career in teaching.

Klayton Hilbers

4-H has been a part of Klayton Hilbers’ life since the day he was born as his mom has been a judge for the 4-H Dog Show at various counties. His mom also started volunteering as the dog project leader before Klayton was Clover Kid age so he was at practices and the Dodge County Fair with her.

Klayton joined Clover Kids doing projects and handling a dog for the Dodge County Fair. When he became of age to participate in 4-H competitions, he competed at the Fremont 4-H Expo and the Dodge County Fair where he entered static exhibits and his parents purchased a puppy for him to train to show. He has added shooting sports and ATV events to his 4-H career in the recent years.

When Klayton became of age to enter the State Fair, he entered his dog and has shown there since. He also has had static exhibits go to the state fair. This year Klayton has become the vice president of his 4-H club. He is participating at the Fremont 4-H Expo, the Dodge County Fair, and State Fair this year.

“I have enjoyed all the learning experiences and friendships I have made because of 4-H,” Klayton said.

Alexa Brodd

Alexa Brodd, 16, daughter of Daryl and Ann Brodd of Ames, is an 11-year 4-H member. As a junior at North Bend Central High School, she is involved in National Honor Society, Student Council, Cheerleading, Dance Team, Cross Country, Track, FFA, FBLA, Science Club, Band, JCMDS Dance, and Girl Scouts.

Since the beginning of her 4-H career as a Clover Kid, Alexa has been involved in countless projects, activities, and contests at the Fremont 4-H Expo, Dodge County Fair, and Nebraska State Fair. Her greatest 4-H achievements include being selected as president and secretary of the T.E.A.M. 4-H Club, vice president of the Dodge County 4-H Council, receiving two-time Overall Grand Champion of the Dodge County Fair Companion Animal Show and Fashion Revue Contests, and getting Reserve Champion at the Nebraska 4-H Public Speaking Contest in the PSA Senior Division. In addition, she has participated in the Culinary Challenge and Fashion Revue contests at the Fremont 4-H Expo and Dodge County Fair. Alexa has participated in the Nebraska State Fair Style Revue for the past four consecutive years.

She has earned her 4-H Diamond Clover Award by completing six levels of leadership in projects, contests, workshops, and camps. Alexa enjoys serving as a role model for younger 4-H members and assisting with 4-H events. She has helped lead groups and activities at Clover Kid Workshops and Farm Safety Camp. Alexa also volunteers to read books, lead games, and make crafts with youth at the Scribner Public Library NE 4-H STEM Summer Reading Program. In addition, Alexa has worked with adult leaders to set goals, develop lesson plans, teach skills, and evaluate activities.

Alexa has applied and was awarded scholarships to assist her with workshops and camps that she has attended. She has received Best of Show honors in areas of veterinary science, communications, clothing construction, consumer management, heritage, home environment, human development, conservation and wildlife, food and nutrition, safety, citizenship, crop production, horticulture, aerospace, computers, and woodworking.

Adriana Hernandez

From showing her cousin’s sheep in her beloved pink cowboy boots as a Clover Kid to flying to Atlanta last November as part of the delegation to the National 4-H Congress, 4-H has helped shape Adriana Hernandez’s life. She has been a Washington County 4-H member since she was 6 years old.

“My favorite time of year is summer because I can focus more on 4-H and compete in the Fremont 4-H Expo, my county fair, and the Nebraska State Fair. I think 4-H is an excellent program because it has so much to offer in specific topic areas and leadership opportunities, and it’s just a great place to connect, belong, and grow. I love to talk about 4-H with others and promote it to everyone I meet. I have really enjoyed being a Washington County ambassador and serving on the 4-H Council because the others are just as passionate about 4-H as I am,” Adriana said.

Adriana enrolls in a variety of 4-H projects because she always likes to challenge herself and try new things. She tends to focus on animal science; environmental, conservation and wildlife; and creative arts project areas. Animal science is her main project area because she loves to show animals. Adriana breeds, raises, and shows three breeds of rabbits—Britannia Petites, Castor Mini Rexes, and Tans. She also hatches and raises all of the chickens she shows. Plus, she shows her cats and her guinea pig (cavies). She competes with her rabbits year-round in regional 4-H shows and as an ARBA member.

Adriana is the youngest daughter of Tony and Micki Hernandez of rural Omaha. Her future plans include studying biochemistry and/or genetics in college. She will be a senior at Fort Calhoun High School this fall.

Kaden Gregory

As Kaden Gregory reflects back on the last 10 years of his 4-H career, he thinks of all the memories made through 4-H.

“I have made so many friends and met so many people. I enjoy all the programs that 4-H has to offer, however, the livestock program is the one that had the most impact on my life. From my very first pig show I was hooked. I have gone from just showing pigs to raising them, too. 4-H has given me a place to take an interest and turn it into a career path,” Kaden said.

He will be attending Eastern Oklahoma State College this fall to study animal science with an emphasis in genetics and nutrition. He also will be judging on the college’s livestock judging team. Through 4-H, Kaden said he also has been given the opportunity to find a passion for livestock judging through the different livestock judging events 4-H puts on like: family livestock judging nights, livestock judging during the fair, and PASE.

After Kaden graduates college he hopes to come back and run his own swine facility one day. He plans to create a showmanship and feeding clinic with his sister to be offered to the local 4-H youth. Kaden said 4-H has taught him so many life skills through the years that he will take with him to college, and he hopes to pass on to the younger 4-H’ers in Dodge County.

Tony Ondracek

Tony Ondracek lives on a farm south of Fremont and his parents were both involved in 4-H. He started his 4-H career as a Clover Kid at age 5. Tony said his parents have been very supportive of his 4-H endeavors and have taught him that if he wants to raise an animal he must do the work and understand that there is more to livestock than just a show ring. Tony has shown many species: poultry, sheep, goats, swine, and cattle.

“Our family farm has grown and changed all due to my 4-H ideas of showing multiple species and learning about them all as I go. However, the program that has made the biggest impact on me is the Catch-A-Animal. This is a program where our county lines up the animals and then the 4-H’er pays for the animal, takes it home, feeds and gets it ready for show day, all while keeping records and asking for help from the producer. This program is not only based on the best animal but also the work you put into the record book, interviews, fitting classes or educational events, shows leading up to the county fair, and the rate of gain of your animal. This has been one of my most favorite projects and I have continued to do it every year even though most kids only do it one or two years,” Tony said.

He belongs to an active club that meets regularly and does several service projects. Tony has been the president of the Colon Hustlers Club for the last two years. He also decided that he needed to be more active in 4-H so he has spent the last two years on the Saunders County Council, last year as the youth secretary. Tony has participated on the County Livestock judging team, and the Poultry Judging team where the team placed first at the PASE competition two years ago and again this year. They are planning on going to nationals.