A meeting concerning the potential for flooding this spring will be held at Christensen Field on Tuesday.
The 2020 flood outlook meeting is hosted by Dodge County Emergency Management and the National Weather Service Omaha/Valley.
“We heard from some people last year that they didn’t know how to get information or how to be informed about flood potential,” NWS service hydrologist David Pearson said. “So we’re trying to remedy that as much as we can.”
The event, which is free to the public, will start at 7 p.m. and last an hour-and-a-half. A multimedia presentation will be held by members of the NWS and Dodge County.
Pearson said the NWS was getting calls from people concerned about future flooding as early as last summer.
“We’re trying to reach as many people as possible just to make sure they have their information they need to know what the flood conditions are and just to get the word out as much as possible and to really empower people to find information as they need it,” he said.
The meeting will highlight precipitation and temperature trends. Dodge County Emergency Manager Thomas Smith said the meeting will focus on the upcoming conditions this winter and spring compared to last year.
“I know people are really concerned and some believe it’s never going to happen again,” he said. “So we’ll talk about what the truth is, what we know about, based on the facts, and where can they get information and make sure that they can receive that information from us if we have to do the evacuation again.”
The meeting will also include where to find information, sign-ups for emergency alerts and how to become a reporter for the NWS, Smith said.
“We’ll have some of our volunteer groups there recruiting if they want to become involved in disaster response,” he said. “But it’s more, ‘Hey, we’re going to have to let you know what the threat is. Here’s how you can contact us and here’s where you can go to get information as well as what you can do to be prepared and be involved in helping your community prepare.’”
Participants of the event can also ask questions and receive handouts directing them to online resources.
“The information changes quite often, so our plan is to update via our website the latest conditions so people can go there and find it as they need it,” he said. “And they can call us, too, so we’re trying to provide as many resources as possible.”
With the meeting, Pearson said some people may think that its existence means there’s going to be another flood coming.
“That’s not what it means, necessarily,” he said. “The meeting will just present the information as we know it next week.”