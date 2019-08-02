A Winslow community meeting scheduled for Friday that would concern the relocation of houses due to flooding has been postponed.
Officials have been in discussion about whether or not to move the village’s houses to higher ground after the flooding last March devastated the community.
Winslow Fire Chief Zachary Klein said the cancellation was due to not receiving the necessary paperwork from the state. He said rescheduling will take place soon, possibly next week.
Winslow, which has a population of around 100, had 51 of its buildings marked non-habitable after the flooding.