Meetings on Joint Law Enforcement Center will allow for public comment

Members of the public will get to ask questions and make comments on a proposed joint law enforcement center during meetings next week.
The meetings will be held 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7, and Thursday, July 16, on the second floor of the Fremont City Municipal Building at 400 E. Military Ave.
“They will see a concept of a joint law enforcement center, and they can ask questions of the police chief, the sheriff and communications director on why they think it’s necessary to build a new joint law enforcement center together and talk about the benefits, the pros and the cons to the concept,” Assistant City Administrator Shane Wimer said. “We would want the public to give us feedback and give us comments on what their perception is or what they think should happen.”
The proposed center at 29th Street and Yager Road would provide a shared facility for the Fremont Police Department, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Fremont/Dodge County 911 Communications Center.
Wimer said the idea for the center came from the heavy costs due to the state of the city’s current police building.
“We have done some preliminary work, and just fixing the building is approximately the same amount of money as what it would cost the citizens of Fremont to build new,” he said. “So that’s when we decided we were going to talk to the sheriff’s department, talk to the county to see if it was even feasible for them to come join us for cost savings for the entire county.”
The total estimated cost for the project is $18 million, with between $10 million and $11 million coming from the city.
Fremont Police Chief Jeff Elliott, Dodge County Sheriff Steve Hespen, Dodge County Communications Director Shelly Holzerland and the project’s architect will be present at the meetings to answer questions and hear concerns from the public.
As well as filling out comment cards during the meetings, members of the public can also send comments for the rest of the month online by emailing publiccomments@fremontne.gov. Comments can also be delivered or mailed to the city clerk at the municipal building.
Wimer said the public comments will be submitted to the Fremont City Council and Dodge County Board of Supervisors to discuss whether the project should move forward.
“So this stage is only getting public comment on if there is some kind of support or if there’s not support for a joint law enforcement center at this time,” he said. “And then the city will decide if we should go forward with spending more money on an architect, to decide if it should go on the November ballot if we should build a building.”
If the architecture drawings are approved, Wimer said the city will work on drafting language for the election ballot.
“Then we will have multiple meetings and show people the final drawings and get down to the costs of what it would actually be,” he said. “Right now, it’s all conceptual and it’s all estimates. There’s nothing really hard in stone yet.”
With the upcoming public meetings, Wimer said he wants the public to understand what the needs of the community are and the different options available to them.
“If the voters want a joint law enforcement center, then we can go that route, or if they want to spend the same amount of money in fixing up the old police department and leave the sheriff’s department out of it,” he said.
Ultimately, as the project will be paid with taxpayer dollars, Wimer said he wants the public’s honest opinions on the center.
“They are the ones that have to decide what we’re going to do in the future,” he said. “So the more people we can get out here to give us their opinion, the better off the public will be served.”
