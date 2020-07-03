Meetings on Joint Law Enforcement Center will allow for public comment

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Members of the public will get to ask questions and make comments on a proposed joint law enforcement center during meetings next week.

The meetings will be held 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7, and Thursday, July 16, on the second floor of the Fremont City Municipal Building at 400 E. Military Ave.

“They will see a concept of a joint law enforcement center, and they can ask questions of the police chief, the sheriff and communications director on why they think it’s necessary to build a new joint law enforcement center together and talk about the benefits, the pros and the cons to the concept,” Assistant City Administrator Shane Wimer said. “We would want the public to give us feedback and give us comments on what their perception is or what they think should happen.”

The proposed center at 29th Street and Yager Road would provide a shared facility for the Fremont Police Department, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Fremont/Dodge County 911 Communications Center.

Wimer said the idea for the center came from the heavy costs due to the state of the city’s current police building.