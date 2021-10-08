Megan Skiles named new executive director At GFDC

Megan Skiles, former member of the Greater Omaha Chamber of Economic Development, has been named the Greater Fremont Development Council’s Executive Director.

Skiles takes the role after Gary Clark’s resignation of executive director earlier this year.

Clark resigned for the opportunity for a new job with the same role and title in Washington State.

Allen Sawtelle, chairman of the Board at GFDC, believes what Clark has done will lay the foundation for what’s to come.

“Megan has economic development experience, Clark helped us expand housing, expand diversity. Now we just need more economic opportunity and development and Megan can capitalize on that,” Sawtelle said.

Skiles has developed and managed the Business Retention & Expansion and Domestic & International Attraction strategies and has served as grantee for Omaha’s Foreign Trade Zone. She also assisted with the launching of the region’s Medtech Target Advisory Group.

“My biggest objective here is to find out what the community’s vision is. Once we find that, then we work on identifying opportunities that align with that vision,” Skiles said. “Fremont and Dodge County have so much to offer. Its population density, its workforce and even the effects of the pandemic have created an environment ripe for development.”

Skiles hopes in her tenure as executive director to build off the progress that Clark made in her position, specifically with economic development of the Dodge County area.

Originally from McCook, Skiles graduated from the University of Nebraska-Omaha with a degree in international relations, concentrating in policy and international business, and obtained a minor in art history.

When taking a break from work, Skiles spends time with her husband Justin and two dogs.

Throughout the year, they are can be found working on home-improvement projects, trying new restaurants and recipes, spending time outdoors or catching a theater performance.

