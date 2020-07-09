Mel's Bar and Lounge owner excited to give back to community

For one night, Mel’s Bar and Lounge owner Joe Wolfgram is looking to take the burden of putting together a hot meal off families in Scribner.
Wolfgram’s restaurant will be the sixth restaurant in Dodge County to participate in the “Grab N’ Go” Initiative sponsored by the Fremont Area Food Security Task Force.
The concept was originally created by the Greater Fremont Development Council. Wolfgram will be distributing 100 meals to residents free of charge from 5-6 p.m. on July 16.
It’s the second time the event will take place in Scribner. The previous “Grab N’ Go” event was held at Z’s Bar and Grill.
When Wolfgram was asked if he would be interested in hosting the event, he jumped on the opportunity.
“I really wanted it,” he said. “It provides something for the community and there’s a lot of people who are staying home because of COVID-19 and are not going out.”
While it only provides one meal, Wolfgram said the impact of the event can be huge for people in the area.
“It’s just one meal, but if one meal would help someone that’s at home, it’s a good feeling to do that for someone,” he said.
Wolfgram finds it a bit daunting to prepare to serve so many people, but he’s driven by the success the previous “Grab N’ Go” event held in Scribner had.
“Over at (Z’s Bar and Grill), they did 100 meals in an hour and it was a great turnout and people really appreciated it,” he said. “To be honest, it’s a little nerve-wracking and I haven’t figured out what I’m going to make yet. I would like to do something different, so that’s still in the works right now.”
Mel’s has been slowly returning to normal in the midst of the pandemic. The restaurant still focuses heavily on carry-out orders, Wolfgram. Each Tuesday, the restaurant sells around 40-50 carry-out orders.
He said the residents in Scribner are ready to have things return to normal, but he realizes there are those who aren’t ready to return to normal life due to the pandemic.
“I really feel that the people in Scribner want things to get back to normal, or as normal as it can be,” he said. “I guess, you know, it’s a deal where right now there’s still a few that aren’t going out and we appreciate that, too.”
Elizabeth Valla, economic development director for the City of Scribner, said the event may only last one night, but it shows the community that the city has not forgotten about them during the pandemic.
“We’re all going through this together,” she said. “Let us take care of you for one night.”
Valla added that, while this event only lasts one night, the city is also taking measures to provide long-term food security options, including a recently installed food pantry.
“It’s absolutely amazing,” she said. “We know you’re going through a hard time and we recognize the need.”
