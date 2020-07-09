Mel's Bar and Lounge owner excited to give back to community

“Over at (Z’s Bar and Grill), they did 100 meals in an hour and it was a great turnout and people really appreciated it,” he said. “To be honest, it’s a little nerve-wracking and I haven’t figured out what I’m going to make yet. I would like to do something different, so that’s still in the works right now.”

Mel’s has been slowly returning to normal in the midst of the pandemic. The restaurant still focuses heavily on carry-out orders, Wolfgram. Each Tuesday, the restaurant sells around 40-50 carry-out orders.

He said the residents in Scribner are ready to have things return to normal, but he realizes there are those who aren’t ready to return to normal life due to the pandemic.

“I really feel that the people in Scribner want things to get back to normal, or as normal as it can be,” he said. “I guess, you know, it’s a deal where right now there’s still a few that aren’t going out and we appreciate that, too.”

Elizabeth Valla, economic development director for the City of Scribner, said the event may only last one night, but it shows the community that the city has not forgotten about them during the pandemic.

“We’re all going through this together,” she said. “Let us take care of you for one night.”