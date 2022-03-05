Mel's Diner offers nostalgia, home cooking

Going to Mel’s Diner is like walking into nostalgia you can feel.

The iconic eatery on Fremont’s north side looks like a diner from the 1950s.

Black- and white-checkered floors and shiny red-and-white booths add to the retro décor. A thin line of red neon light glows near the ceiling in the dining area.

It’s late on a Saturday afternoon — in between the lunch and dinner crowds — and the restaurant is still pretty busy.

One man talks about fishing with a buddy at a table. A middle-age son sits with his elderly mother in a booth.

“Goodbye kids,” a friendly waitress says as a young couple leave with their baby.

Mel’s is a casual place where the only people bustling are waitresses carrying plates piled high with hot meatloaf sandwiches or big burgers with stacks of French fries.

This is a place of comfort food — chicken fried steaks, pork tenderloins and fried chicken — all homemade, and served with mashed potatoes and gravy.

Even so, Mel’s has a more modern touch, too, featuring menu items like a salmon salad with a raspberry vinaigrette, a buffalo chicken wrap and fettuccini alfredo.

A modern touch is tucked into the décor as well, with flat screen TVs that customers can watch as they sit at the lunch counter.

Famous TV or movie sayings like, “Here’s Johnny” or “Houston, we have a problem,” are written in white letters against a red background high up on the walls.

Although such sayings came out after the 1950s, they still produce memories of times long before people ordered coffee drinks on smart phones or bellied up to a sushi bar in the Cornhusker state.

Even the eatery’s name — Mel’s Diner — reminds more seasoned patrons of the restaurant in the popular TV show, “Alice,” from the 1970s and ’80s.

Yet man behind Mel’s Diner in Fremont isn’t named Mel at all. His name is Jim Coover.

A 1980 Fremont High School graduate, Coover has been in the restaurant business since age 15 when he worked at the former Brestwood Inn in Fremont.

He started working at Village Inn in Fremont in the mid-1980s.

Later he moved to Florida, continuing to work for the Village Inn chain for 18 years.

Coover worked for the Perkins restaurant chain for a while before moving back to Fremont.

In the summer of 2011, restauranteur Craig Corn bought land next to Sapp Bros. He poured a concrete foundation in Fremont.

He then bought the Hollywood Diner at 156th and Dodge streets in Omaha.

Corn enlisted five guys – specialists in moving and reassembling buildings – who came from Ormand Beach, Florida, along with heavy equipment operators.

A Fremont Tribune article told how the building was in a number of pieces – the three largest sections weighing 55,000 to 68,000 pounds. Yet it only took hours to put it back together on the concrete base.

Next, the interior was built. Counters were constructed, tiles laid, chrome and stainless steel installed. So were booths, appliances and all the things necessary to operate a restaurant.

The colossal work was completed in a little more than two months from the start until opening day, when as Mel’s website describes, guys lined up at the counter to sip coffee and discuss the event.

After opening on Oct. 4, 2011, Mel’s at 4240 N. Broad St., was open 24 hours a day, but that schedule later was pared down.

Corn later hired Coover, who would become the owner of Mel’s.

The diner is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday and Monday and from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

One recent Saturday afternoon, waitresses — wearing T-shirts that featured a red Shelby Cobra Mustang on the back — continued carrying food-laden plates or plastic glasses of pop to diners.

And if they had a little room leftover after their meals, customers could choose to buy a slice of homemade apple or cherry or chocolate cream pie (or a whole pie).

The next morning, hungry diners could come back to Mel’s for a ham steak breakfast with eggs, hash browns and toast.

And to a place that can feed the stomach and the heart, too.

