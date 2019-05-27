New members are being sought for the Governor’s Youth Advisory Council.
Members meet quarterly to discuss issues impacting youth, review pending legislation, learn about politics, and share this information with their individual communities. Additionally, the council represents young people with diverse economic, cultural, geographic, and familial backgrounds in discussions about important issues.
This is done through biannual meetings with the governor and an annual luncheon with state senators during the legislative session. They provide input on topics, including education, health, foster care, and economic development among others.
In the past year, the council has learned about the juvenile justice system, met with state senators and mayors, and presented to the governor about issues such as the high cost of college education and the importance of mental health training for educators.
Created in 1993, the GYAC provides an opportunity for young people ages 14-19 to explore the legislative process, the role of the executive branch, and encourage their peers to be more civically involved. This council discusses with the governor the issues impacting Nebraska’s young people. Up to 25 youth can serve on the council. The council is facilitated by Nebraska Children and Families Foundations.
Applications are available on the Nebraska Children and Families Foundation website at www.projecteverlast.org/councils/gyac.html or by calling 402-817-2003.