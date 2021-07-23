Memorial Cemetery expansion nears completion, features new gazebo

“So the 10 years went by, and then we continued for about another five, six years,” he said. “And then we pulled the trigger, and it’s gone from an unsightly point of entry to the town to a much better looking place now.”

The project was jumpstarted by an anonymous donor, who agreed to buy the land for the cemetery.

“We were fortunate to receive an inheritance and be one the beneficiaries of an estate just about the exact time we started, which greatly helped us move that forward and allowed us to move faster than what we were originally anticipating,” Hull said.

Work on the newly acquired land began in spring of 2020 with its cleaning and the removal of 30 to 40 trees. In the fall, a road was added that connected to the main path and provided a small parking area to the side.

The gazebo’s construction started in December and will house 196 of the nearly 600 niches for cremation urns in the area.

“That’s where probably 50% of our interments are now, are in cremations and niches, and it probably will go up,” Hull said. “So we wanted to do something proactive, we wanted to make it a nice-appearing point and a point that focused on niches.”

