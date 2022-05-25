Memorial Day service planned at Logan Cemetery

The Logan Cemetery Memorial Day Service will take place at 2 p.m. Monday, May 30, at Logan Cemetery, north of Winslow.

The Cornelius Tillman American Legion Post 18 and the David Hargens VFW Post 10535 of Hooper will present and retire the colors. Scott Stewart of Lincoln will be the guest speaker.

Stewart’s presentation will include stories of unsung Nebraska heroes of World War II, including the historical bombing raid of the fuel storage facility at Ploesti, Romania, and chronicled in the book “Ploesti” co-authored 60 years ago by his father, Carrol W. Stewart.

The Logan Cemetery Board will service refreshments following the service. In case of inclement weather, the service will be held at the Hooper Fire Hall.

