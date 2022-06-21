Memorial quilt show to honor band director

Nate Metschke embraced life.

A band teacher at Neligh, Metschke worked to produce harmony in the small town northwest of Fremont, while providing musical opportunities for kids.

Only 40 years old when he died on Christmas Eve in 2018, his death, due to complications after surgery, stunned family and friends.

Yet his legacy remains.

Now his in-laws, Gloria and Gordon Breithaupt of Fremont, are hosting the Nate Metschke Memorial Quilt Show.

The public is invited to the free event from 2-4 p.m., Sunday, June 26, at Peace Lutheran Church, 2102 County Road 26, Fremont.

Those who attend can see the 21 colorful quilts Gloria Breithaupt made using shirts from a man who loved his family, community and music.

Metschke met the Breithaupts’ daughter, Darcy, at Midland University in Fremont. He was already the band director at Neligh-Oakdale Public Schools, when they married in 2004.

“He was amazing,” Gloria Breithaupt said. “He was a go-getter kind of guy.”

When learning that some hard feelings had been circulating in town, Metschke promoted unity by having “We Support Neligh” signs made, which townspeople placed in their yards to create more positive energy.

Metschke started an honor band for fifth- and sixth-graders that grew to 500 students from Neligh and area towns. Before that, there wasn’t anything like this for students in those grades.

“He made many accomplishments in the music field and had many friends,” Breithaupt said.

The Metschkes had three children: Madison, now 13; Benson, 10; and Ansley, 5.

In 2017, Nate Metschke was diagnosed with colon cancer. He had a successful surgery.

“He had chemo and everything looked great,” Breithaupt said. “Then in 2018, the cancer moved to his liver. He had a lot of chemotherapy and the cancer shrank.”

Actually, it shrank to the point where surgeons planned to remove just a small portion of his liver.

Breithaupt said Metschke talked doctors into performing surgery on Christmas Eve, because his school band schedule was always so full and he wanted holiday vacation time to recover.

Family members were getting worried when the surgery was taking a long time.

Eventually, a doctor broke the news: He couldn’t stop Metschke’s bleeding.

He died that night.

“Nate was so full of life,” Breithaupt said. “There was no stranger to Nate. When we took him to the hospital, it never occurred to me that we wouldn’t be bringing him home.”

Metschke’s funeral took place in the Neligh-Oakdale High School Gym, where 1,000 people gathered for two hours. More than 50 band directors played for it and a family choir, including Darcy, sang the Chris Tomlin song, “Amazing Grace (My Chains are Gone).”

“Darcy spoke and thanked people for all their support. She was amazing,” Breithaupt said.

Late in 2019, Darcy asked if her mom would make quilts from her late husband’s T-shirts for their three children for Christmas.

Metschke had more than 100 T-shirts, many of which had logos from different band activities or NFL teams.

Rather than just making the quilts with T-shirts, Breithaupt asked for Metschke’s dress shirts, which she used as borders around each quilt block.

The result was three colorful quilts for the grandchildren and one for Darcy.

With still more material leftover, Breithaupt began making quilts for Metschke’s four siblings, his parents, and the Breithaupts’ daughter, Kristy.

Breithaupt even planned to make one for herself.

One quilt consists of blocks with pockets from Metschke’s shirts. Breithaupt used strips leftover from the T-shirt quilts to make another quilt.

She’d make 17 quilts out of Metschke’s dress shirts alone, finishing the last one on June 12.

“This was my pandemic project,” Breithaupt said.

Breithaupt had retired in May 2018 from Fremont Public Schools, where she’d been an accompanist, playing piano for 13 different teachers and more than 9,000 students in 28 years.

When the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, many people had to stay home.

Breithaupt spent time making the quilts in her basement.

“It was OK with me, because as long as I can do something creative, I’m OK,” Breithaupt said. “So I’d sew awhile. I’d come up and play the piano awhile. I was good.”

Throughout the years, people have wanted to see the quilts.

“So I’m having a show so they can see them,” she said.

This isn’t a fundraiser. When the show is over, Breithaupt is giving the quilts to family.

A friend told Breithaupt that the quilts are a labor of love.

She agrees.

“It’s taken a long time, but it was therapeutic for me, too, taking something of Nate’s and making something for someone else,” she said. “And I’m going to so enjoy giving them away. I just hope they don’t all want the same one.”

Breithaupt believes attendees will benefit by seeing the show.

“Quilters enjoy seeing quilts and I want them to see these and what they can do,” she said. “I’ve had people ask me what they can do with shirts or someone’s clothes. I enjoy going to quilt shows and getting ideas.”

By having the quilt show, Breithaupt also believes she’s helping keep memories of Metschke alive.

“He was awesome,” Breithaupt said. “He was the kind of guy who would help anyone. If I ever needed help, I knew he would be there.”

Breithaupt said many people have helped Darcy, because of how Nate lived.

Darcy, a single mom with three active kids, works full time as a fourth-grade teacher in Neligh.

“It’s an amazingly supportive community,” Breithaupt said. “They have been there for Darcy all along.”

Now, people from this area and beyond can see a show where quilts can help tell the story of a life well lived.

