Memory Lane Café closed Sunday
Memory Lane Café for Sept. 12 is cancelled.
The café for suffering from Alzheimer’s or who are memory compromised is scheduled to be open Sept. 26 from 1:30-3:30.
Root beer floats or banana splits will be served. Live music will be performed and Katie the Comfort Dog will also be in attendance.
The café is located at 84 W 6th St inside the Lighthouse.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
