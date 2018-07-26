Area residents looking for locally grown produce had the opportunity to stop by the new Memory Farmers Market in Downtown Fremont on Thursday where they could find organically grown corn, squash, onions, tomatoes, aronia berries and other tasty treats.
Several local growers displayed their wares in what was the second ever Memory Farmers Market, which runs from 4-7 p.m. every Thursday through November. The market is held in the parking lot at Fifth and Park Avenue behind the May Brothers Building.
Memory Farmers Market began earlier this month, and while the organizers are starting off small, the weekly market gives area growers a chance to sell their produce while also raising money for a good cause.
All of the proceeds raised through registration fees from participating farmers go directly to support the Fremont Area Alzheimer’s Collaboration and it’s mission to raise awareness, provide caregiver education, and assist in funding of research of Alzheimer’s disease.
“It’s (FAAC) such a great organization in the community, Marv (Welstead) has been such a pioneer for that whole group and he is so well known and well connected that people love supporting his effort,” Shannon Mullen, MainStreet of Fremont executive director, said. “It was really out of a love of his and that group’s efforts to put together the opportunity for us to bring a farmers market back downtown.”
One grower who was busy selling a variety of produce was Susan Miller of Grandview Farm.
“I go to Lincoln to the farmers market there on the weekend,” she said. “But they asked me if I would come so I decided to come down and try it out.”
Miller was selling a variety of delicious looking vegetables including squash, onions, tomatoes, and many others.
“Throughout the year we have asparagus, jalapenos, sweet peppers, horn peppers, tomatoes, squash, pumpkins, brussel sprouts, sweet potatoes, cauliflower, broccoli, and cabbage,” she said. “So we really have a lot of different stuff.”
Miller said that sales at the Memory Farmers Market were understandably slower than the market she attends in Lincoln, but that it is expected with such a new market.
“It’s new and everything takes a little while to build,” she said. “But it’s for a good cause and it’s obviously great to be able to do it locally.”
Another vendor at the Memory Farmers Market was Amy Hartman, who was selling a more novel form of produce.
“We grow about five acres of aronia berries just northwest of town,” she said.
Harman was selling both bags of frozen aronia berries straight off the bush, as well as aronia berry bread she baked herself.
“Sometimes we have jams and salsa,” she said. “We use the berries in smoothies, on cereal, you can bake with them so they really have a lot of uses.”
Hartman added that the berries are better to eat when they are used in baking, or with other foods due to their sour taste, but says they are a good-healthy choice for people.
“They are full of antioxidants, they have a lot of health benefits and are just really good for you,” she said.
Aronia berries are native to Nebraska and according to Hartman the bushes take around 3-4 years to produce the fruit.
Along with the small group of vendors who attended Thursday’s Memory Farmers Market, organizers say that next week will also feature a new vendor who offers a somewhat less healthy treat.
Ol’ Country Kettle Corn based out of Grand Island will be attending next week’s market and will bring with them a variety of flavored kettle corns and pork rinds.
Area farmers who are interested in participating in the Memory Farmers Market, and those with questions about the weekly event are encouraged to call MainStreet of Fremont at 402-721-2264.