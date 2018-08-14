Memphis Lake in Saunders County will be drawn down 2 feet beginning Wednesday to facilitate a wetland restoration project.
Construction will begin this fall on the Memphis Lake Wildlife Management Area (WMA) project, which is expected to improve wildlife habitat, increase wetland management capabilities, and improve hunter access. The project should benefit many species that use the wetland, including waterfowl and shorebirds.
The project will include installation of a water-control structure, which will allow the wetland to be drawn down for vegetation management, tree removal, filling in level ditches where water has concentrated and trees and bushes have grown, and grading the wetland bottom to increase the variety of water depths. Eventually, an accessible hunting blind will be built on a jetty extending off the west berm.
The project at the 56-acre Memphis Lake WMA is a joint effort of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, Nebraska Environmental Trust and Ducks Unlimited.