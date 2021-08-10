 Skip to main content
Memphis SRA temporarily closed because of storm damage
Memphis SRA temporarily closed because of storm damage

Nebraska Game and Parks

Access to Memphis State Recreation Area in Saunders County is closed until further notice while extensive tree damage from last weekend’s storm is cleared.

No injuries were reported from the Saturday night storm that also damaged structures in the park.

Campers in that area can find sites at Fremont Lakes SRA in Dodge County, Two Rivers SRA in Douglas County, and Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, Platte River State Park and Louisville SRA in Cass County. Read the Nebraska State Parks Guide at outdoornebraska.gov/parks for more details.

For the latest information, visit outdoornebraska.org.

