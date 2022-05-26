 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Men of Integrity Biker's Breakfast set for June 4

Local News

A Men of Integrity Biker’s Breakfast will take place at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 4, at the Lighthouse Ministry Center, 84 W. Sixth St., in downtown Fremont.

Men of all ages are invited to attend for a time of fun, fellowship and breakfast by Valentino’s.

The Dan Dakin Band from Lincoln with be the music guests. The guest speaker will be Ken Hultgren of Dillon Brothers Harley Davidson.

Hultgren will share his testimony of what took him away from the car business after 20 years and what brought him back, to know selling both cars and Harleys for Sid Dillon.

