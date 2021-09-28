 Skip to main content
Men of Integrity breakfast is Oct. 2
Local News

The Men of Integrity Breakfast starts at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2 at the Lighthouse Ministry Center, 84 W. Sixth St., in downtown Fremont.

Men of all ages are invited for the special Pastor Appreciation Breakfast. The event offers fellowship, a Valentino’s breakfast and prayer and music by Eddie Roach, a missionary/pastor in Semi Reap Cambodia.

Curtis Barnes, executive director of Adult/Teen Challenge of the Midlands in Omaha, will be the guest speaker. Adult/Teen Challenge has a high success rate.

An $8 per-person donation will be accepted.

The “Men of Integrity Breakfast” takes place the first Saturday morning of each month at the Lighthouse. Men of various ages and fellowships meet to pray for and encourage each other.

Roger Roach is ministry coordinator for the “Men of Integrity Breakfast.”

