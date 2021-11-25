 Skip to main content
Men of Integrity breakfast set Dec. 4

Lt. Rodney Morin of the Salvation Army will speak during the Men of Integrity Breakfast on Saturday, Dec. 4.

The breakfast will start at 8 a.m. in the Lighthouse Ministry Center at 84 W. Sixth St., in downtown Fremont.

Men of all ages are invited to come for a time of fellowship and breakfast by Valentino’s.

Participants can sing Christmas carols with music guest Don Atwell.

During his talk, Morin will share how the Lord led him into ministry and the history of the Salvation Army ministering to so many in this area.

