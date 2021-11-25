Men of Integrity breakfast set Dec. 4

Lt. Rodney Morin of the Salvation Army will speak during the Men of Integrity Breakfast on Saturday, Dec. 4.
The breakfast will start at 8 a.m. in the Lighthouse Ministry Center at 84 W. Sixth St., in downtown Fremont.
Men of all ages are invited to come for a time of fellowship and breakfast by Valentino’s.
Participants can sing Christmas carols with music guest Don Atwell.
During his talk, Morin will share how the Lord led him into ministry and the history of the Salvation Army ministering to so many in this area.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Tammy Real-McKeighan
News Editor
Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She covers news, features, religion stories and writes the weekly faith-based, Spiritual Spinach column.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.