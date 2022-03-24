Men of Integrity Breakfast set for April 2

A Men of Integrity Breakfast will take place at 8 a.m. Saturday, April 2, at Lighthouse Ministry Center, 84 W. Sixth St., in downtown Fremont.

Men of all ages are invited for a time of fun, fellowship and breakfast by Valentino’s.

The musical guest will feature the keyboard talents of Mark Mason. Weston Shepard, who works at Midland University will share his testimony and of his involvement with the on-campus Ministry Leadership Training at Midland.

The group also will be honoring the Men of Midland as they prepare to step out into the real world.

