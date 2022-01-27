Men of Integrity Breakfast set for Feb. 5

A Men of Integrity Breakfast will take place at 8 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at Lighthouse Ministry Center, 84 W. Sixth St., in downtown Fremont.

Men of all ages are invited to attend for a time of fun, fellowship and breakfast by Valentino’s.

Dan Gaskin will be the music guest while Jeff Karella will be the guest speaker.

Karella’s life was a spiritual and mental mess before his almost-fatal fall in February 2018, leaving him in a coma, on life support and declared dead.

Attendees will hear about the power of pray that not only saved Karella’s life, but gave him a new one.

