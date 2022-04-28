Men of Integrity Breakfast set for May 7

A Men of Integrity Breakfast will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, May 7, at the Lighthouse Ministry Center, 84 W. Sixth St., in Fremont.

Men of all ages are invited for a time of fun, fellowship and breakfast by Valentino’s. The musical guest will feature Ted Snyder.

The guest speaker will be Greg Clements, former Midland University astronomy and physicist professor. He will share his experience as a college student under the training of scientist Dr. Van Allen, about the full eclipse of the moon in May and of God’s “Amazing Creation” from Psalm 19.