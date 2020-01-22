Basketball took a backseat Sunday night as Midland men’s hockey coach Jason Cirone was recognized during the annual Coaches vs. Cancer game.
Coaches vs. Cancer is a nationwide collaboration between the American Cancer Society and the National Association of Basketball Coaches that aims to increase cancer awareness.
“I’m honored that they picked me,” Cirone said. “(Midland men’s basketball coach Oliver Drake) and I are good friends and him and his family have always asked how I was doing. For them to include me, I was more than honored.”
Cirone began coaching Midland’s men’s hockey team at the inception of the program in 2013.
Prior to his tenure at Midland, Cirone played both professional and amateur hockey. He also was part of the Italian National Team in the 2006 Olympic Games and competed in the International Ice Hockey Federation World Championships.
Cirone was welcomed to a standing ovation during Sunday night’s game against Dakota Wesleyan University. He was met by his entire hockey team as well as his son and daughter.
“It’s humbling to see people appreciate and show compassion and empathy,” Cirone said. “It was overwhelming, I tried my hardest not to cry and keep an even keel and let everyone know I was happy to do it.”
“It was pretty emotional, not only was our whole bench standing and cheering, but so was our opponent’s,” Drake said.
Cirone was diagnosed with Stage 4 Myxoid Liposarcoma, a rare and aggressive soft tissue cancer in 2017. Since his diagnosis, Cirone has undergone several rounds of radiation and surgeries to remove tumors.
“Jason has been fighting it for over two years now, and anyone who knows him knows how great of a person he is,” Drake said.
Shortly after his diagnosis, Midland hockey players organized a fundraiser to help Cirone and his family pay for treatments and surgeries.
Cirone’s wife, Kristen, organized a GoFundMe fundraiser.
The fundraiser raised around $35,000 since its creation in August 2017.
Despite battling a serious cancer, Drake said Cirone has never complained and embodies “what all of us should be in life.”
“Jason takes advantage of every opportunity, whether it’s through his players or families,” he said. “His deal has not been easy.”
Drake said it meant even more that Cirone was a member of the Midland family.
“There’s no doubt that this was a really special night. We’re all here to support him,” he said. “Everyone has been affected by cancer, and sure basketball and everything is important, but in the grand scheme of things it really puts everything into perspective.”
For Cirone, the past two years have been a physical and mental challenge. He is currently undergoing another round of radiation treatment and recently underwent his fourth neck surgery in October to remove a tumor.
“It’s weird, because I feel different every day,” Cirone said. “I don’t have a lot of good days physically, some of it’s from my playing career and some of it’s from my cancer. It’s an everyday battle.”
What’s more difficult than the physical toll cancer carries is the mental challenge associated with it, Cirone said.
“Mentally, this is way more challenging than it is physically,” he said. “If you shut down mentally and let it beat you, it kills you quicker.”
Despite that, Cirone said one of the best ways he knows how to occupy his mind is on the ice rink with his team.
“If I can get my rear end out of bed and on the rink it takes my mind off it,” he said. “It’s a way to occupy your mind. Some look at work as a burden, but I love my job.”
Cirone is taking a day-by-day approach to his cancer battle. He knows most ultimately lose their battle with cancer, and he’s accepted that. That doesn’t mean he’s given up.
“I’ve come to terms that this is a terminal disease. I’m prepared for that, not too many survive cancer, my family understands what’s going on real well. It’s a day by day, week by week, year by year,” he said. “You appreciate around everything around much more because of this disease.”
Cirone said his family, team and Midland family played an important role throughout his battle with cancer.
“I want everyone to know how grateful I am for them, people like Oliver and my assistant, my team. The kids on my team are outstanding people. They’re compassionate, they show empathy. It’s hard on them, they’re young men with a lot on their plate and for me to throw this on them really shows a lot about their character.”