Men who are cowboys excel at nursing

Rodeo clown Kay Schwedhelm knew the bull would enter a tight spin after springing out of the rodeo chute.

That spin would drop the cowboy next to the bull — which could land right on top of him.

Schwedhelm saw the cowboy fall. Three buddies tried to protect the cowboy, but the bull swung to attack them.

“They ran into each other and I had three guys lying on the ground, plus the cowboy. So I stepped in and I slapped that bull right on the head,” Schwedhelm said.

The bull swung around and chased Schwedhelm to a fence. As Schwedhelm jumped onto the fence, the bull took matters into his own horns.

“He hit my butt and put the nicest black and blue marks on my fanny you could imagine,” Schwedhelm said.

After becoming a human bull’s eye, Schwedhelm might have discouraged his sons, Kevin and Alan, from being cowboys.

Instead, they said their dad — now 90 — inspired them.

They became cowboys.

The brothers then entered another arena when they became nurses, too.

Kevin Schwedhelm, 61, is a retired nurse from Fort Calhoun and a team roper.

Kennard resident Alan Schwedhelm, 56, is a nurse in the outpatient procedures department of Methodist Fremont Health. Alan is involved in rodeo promotion.

Now a future generation is continuing the legacy of rodeos and nursing.

The Schwedhelms recently reflected on that legacy, which began with the family patriarch, Kay, who was in high school when he rode bulls to earn money in the 1940s.

Kay and his wife, Loretta, of Bancroft married in 1957, and took their kids, including daughter Cindy, to rodeos.

“I don’t ever remember a time I didn’t want to be a cowboy,” Kevin said. “I wanted to be a cowboy like my dad. I grew up riding horses.”

At age 12, he began training them.

Kevin liked roping, too.

“I would rope anything — buckets, chairs, dogs, my grandpa’s feedlot steers,” he said.

One time, a steer dragged him. Where did that leave Kevin?

“With my tail between my legs, headed for the house,” he said, smiling.

Kevin didn’t know what he wanted to do after high school, then he met his future wife.

“God put Shelly in my path and when she wanted to go to nursing school, I thought, ‘Well, that sounds like a good profession,’” Kevin said.

He and Shelly graduated four times together — from high school, then with diplomas in nursing, and with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in nursing.

“For me it was a call,” he said. “God put me in that spot. I had no real reason to become a nurse. I was a truck driver, welder, cowboy and I truly believe God put me there to take care of people and it’s always just been a mission.”

Kevin worked at Bergan Mercy Hospital for almost 40 years. He was a house supervisor, critical care nurse, director of the emergency department and director of nursing services.

He concluded his career as vice president of patient care services for Creighton University Bergan Mercy Medical Center in Omaha.

Kevin recalls one critically ill patient. He spent months in the patient’s room talking to him about sports and other topics. When the patient recovered fully, he beat Kevin in a game of basketball.

“He still credits me to this day for really saving his life,” Kevin said.

As a team roper, Kevin’s not a healer. Instead, he’s a heeler, meaning his rope catches the steer’s heel.

Like Kevin, Alan’s cowboy dreams began early.

He remembers being a mad 6-year-old at an Aksarben rodeo, because he was too young and had to sit in the bleachers while other family members got to ride in the grand entry.

Alan was older when he and Kevin began buying and training horses.

“My career in rodeo didn’t last very long,” Alan said. “About my third time riding, I got bucked off on my head. I didn’t get severely hurt, but at that point I realized I needed to stay healthy to make a living.”

He still trains horses and goes on family trail rides.

“I’m more into production of rodeo,” Alan said. “All of us are on the rodeo committee for River City Rodeo in Omaha.”

Alan also helps with the Bull Riding Classic in Fremont and the rodeo during John C. Fremont Days. He pulls gates for rough stock and trips the chute – releasing the steer for the cowboy to ride.

He and his wife, the Rev. Shari Schwedhelm, pastor of Salem and St. Timothy Lutheran Churches in Fremont, help with a rodeo in Gary, South Dakota.

In high school, Alan worked as a tech at Pender Hospital. He didn’t know what he wanted to do after high school. But Alan knew his brother liked nursing school.

“We’re a lot alike, so I thought, ‘Well, I’ll go to nursing school,’” Alan said.

Alan graduated from Pender High School in 1984. He graduated from Nebraska Methodist College of Nursing and Allied Health in 1987. During the early part of his career, he worked at Bergan Mercy Hospital and then in the emergency room at Midlands Hospital.

He has been at Methodist Fremont Health for 32 years. Alan began in the emergency department. He became a house supervisor. For a couple years, he was manager of the Intensive Care Unit and telemetry.

“Now, I’m in outpatient, doing patient care,” he said. “I really like my job. I get to know my patients and they get to know us and we make them better and I get to see that improvement. I have great co-workers.”

Early in his nursing career, Alan recalls caring for a patient who went home, but needed more care.

Alan provided in-home care for the patient one night a week or so. The two had much in common. Both liked hunting and fishing.

“I’d bring my hunting dog with me,” Alan said. “He always loved to see the dog.”

The cowboy nurses tradition continues.

Kevin and Shelly’s son, 29-year-old son Nick, a champion bareback and saddle bronc rider, is a registered nurse in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Nick was in seventh grade when he read the book, “Gold Buckle Dreams” by Chris LeDoux.

“Dad, I want to ride bucking horses,” Nick said.

Kevin took Nick to rodeo school in Fort Scott, Kansas.

“He got on his first bronc in seventh grade and he’s never looked back,” Kevin said.

While a high school sophomore, Nick became hung up on a bucking horse and was dragged around the arena.

“The next day he was on a bareback horse and won the rodeo,” Kevin said. “On the way home, I begged him to stop riding bucking horses.”

Kevin said they could focus on roping, but Nick didn’t want that.

“If I can’t ride bucking horses,” Nick said, “I’m not going to rodeo.”

Nick was committed to becoming the best bronc rider.

“He eventually became a multi-time champion in high school and college,” Kevin said.

Nick won a round on Sutton’s famous bucking horse at the Minot, North Dakota PRCA (Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association) Prairie Circuit finals with an 87-point ride.

“That’s beating the best of the best,” Kevin said.

Nick earned an ag business degree from South Dakota State University, when he saw how his mother’s work impacted others during the Ebola virus outbreak in 2014.

Shelly Schwedhelm is executive director of emergency management and bio-preparedness at Nebraska Medicine, where she’s worked 40 years, and an executive for the Global Center for Health Security at University of Nebraska Medical Center.

Nick would have other inspiration as well.

While practicing for the Washington County Fair rodeo, he was trampled by a horse and sustained significant facial injuries and cuts all over his body.

Nurses who cared for Nick in the Nebraska Medicine trauma center inspired him to become a nurse, Kevin said. Nick applied for nursing school in 2015.

Nick plans to graduate in December with a doctorate in nursing practice and wants to provide health care in rural Nebraska or South Dakota.

He and his wife, Michaela, already take their children, Kayson, 2, and Chancey, about 6 months, to rodeos.

Alan and Shari and the late Pam Schwedhelm’s daughters are carrying on the rodeo tradition as well.

Alaina was the 2021 Washington County Fair Rodeo Queen, and daughter, Lauren, was the rodeo queen in 2019 and 2020. Oldest daughter, Nicole, sang the National Anthem, while on horseback at the Fremont Bull Riding Classic years ago.

Kevin notes the mental toughness that cowboys and nurses need.

“You’ve got to be able to control your emotions,” he said.

Alan points out something else.

“It’s about being able to think on your feet and keep your cool,” he said.

In an emergency department, nurses focus on caring for people. In rodeo, cowboys must pay attention to what’s going on around them and what will happen next.

Alan also said being a cowboy is a state of mind which involves being good and helping everyone possible. It’s the same with nursing.

Cowboys care for animals. Nurses care for people.

“It’s still a life you’re dealing with, no matter where it’s at – whether it’s in the hospital or on the ranch,” Kevin said. “We’re dealing with living beings that, sometimes, need our help.”