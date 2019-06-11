Ten anglers took home outdoor prizes in the first round of prize drawings for the Take ’em Fishing challenge, sponsored by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and partners who have donated prizes.
Anglers answered the challenge to take a new or lapsed angler fishing with them, for the chance at a range of prizes. To date, more than 700 photos of fishing trips have been submitted for contest entries.
Dion Menking of Fremont was among the winners. Menking won a Vista Outdoors Camp Chef camper stove.
There is still a plenty of time to participate. Many resources to help you plan a fishing trip can be found at OutdoorNebraska.org, including a map of places to fish and a schedule of community fishing nights statewide where certified volunteers and equipment are provided.
Game and Parks will continue drawing prizes weekly through Sept. 15. The winner of the grand prize, a Bass Tracker Classic fishing boat, will be announced at the Missouri River Outdoor Expo in September. To learn more about Take ’em Fishing and sign up, visit Outdoornebraska.org/takeemfishing.