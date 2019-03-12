When it comes to livestock trailers, it's the little things that can make a big difference.
While those outside the industry may see them as big silver cheese graters careening down the highway, livestock trailers--like those manufactured by Merritt Trailers--are highly engineered pieces of equipment designed to make the lives of the operators who own them and the animals hauled inside of them easier.
Even after growing up in a farming and ranching family near Kearney, and managing two Kenworth dealerships, branch manager of Merritt in Fremont, Shea Swanson, wasn't fully aware of the engineering work that goes into the company's many trailers.
"Even to me they were just a big, cool box," he said. "So when I came to Merritt I was blown away by the engineering that goes into them."
In recognition of the innovations made by Merritt Trailers, the company's local full-service branch is being honored by the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce as Ag Innovator of the Year during a luncheon on March 19, along with 2019 Ag Business of the Year Western Integrated Seed and the Chavtal family who is being honored as 2019 Farm Family of the Year.
"Merritt has been kind of the pioneering family in the livestock trailer industry," Swanson said. "They were the first to manufacture aluminum double-deck trailers, the first ones to incorporate holes in the sides of the trailers--they've just been leading innovations in these trailers for 70 years."
A few things that set the variety of livestock trailers that are manufactured by Merritt at its headquarters in Henderson, Colo. apart include a proprietary "bull nose" front end design, aluminum roofs, welded floors and even the size of the holes along the sides of trailers which give the distinctive cheese grater look--providing ventilation to the livestock being hauled within.
"We've been using this 3-inch diameter hole design since the sixties, and what that size does is create a vortex of air that runs more air through our trailer than anyone else," Swanson said.
The use of aluminum roofs, instead of clear plastic, also works to keep livestock cooler as aluminum reflects more heat from the trailer, says Swanson.
Welded, diamond plate flooring provides stable footing for livestock and lasts longer than riveted flooring. The "bull nose" design allows operators more clearance while turning and provides improved aerodynamics which saves on gas.
Along with livestock trailers, Merritt also manufactures commodity trailers, aluminum parts and accessories for the trucking industry, and specialized boxes used in a variety of industries.
After being founded in Oregon in 1951, Merritt moved its operation to Henderson in the 1970s and opened its branch in Fremont in 2009.
The local branch, at 4650 Broad St., includes a full-service shop, parts department and oversees sales of trailers in six states throughout the Midwest.
"We have six states that we make sure are taken care of right in the heart of the country, and if you took all the trailers sold in the U.S. three of those major states are right in the middle of Fremont's territory," Swanson said. "So we have a huge responsibility here in Fremont."
In a little over a year, Merritt's Fremont branch has also aggressively expanded by nearly tripling the size of its staff with additions to its service and sales staff.
"Right now we have nine service technicians, we have a full-service parts department and stock over $300,000 worth of trailer parts," Swanson said. "We send parts all over the Midwest and ship parts out of here every day."
While the company as a whole employs upwards of 250 people between its manufacturing facility in Colorado and full-service branch in Fremont, the company still remains a family business, says Swanson.
"The company is now a third-generation family business and from the very top on down it's a company that is made up of ag people," Swanson said. "They truly have tried to align everything they do with the people that make agriculture run in our state."
Swanson says Merritt's commitment to innovating its trailers to coincide with the needs of livestock producers has allowed the company to stay relevant when it comes to livestock hauling.
"We look at ourselves as another link in the food chain," he said. "We are a big part of making sure that our food gets to the table at the best price and gives our owner operators and people who invest in our equipment the lowest life cost in the trailers."
Even hours of operation at the Fremont branch--which run from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily--are designed with ag producers in mind.
"The men and women in agriculture don't stop at five o'clock, they don't stop because the sun goes down, so we need to make sure we hare here when they need us," Swanson said.
More information about Merritt can be found online at www.merritt-trailers.com.