Merry Widows plan lunch gathering on Aug. 12
Merry Widows will meet at 11:30 a.m. Aug. Thursday at A&W Restaurant inside Sapp Bros. on North U.S. Highway 77 in Fremont.

For more information, call 402-317-2676.

