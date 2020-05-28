Messages from WholeStone Farms detail 138 COVID-19 cases, one employee death

Additionally, WholeStone farms advised employees to notify the company if they are ill, have been tested for COVID-19, and are awaiting results or have tested positive for COVID-19.

“Our WholeStone Farms workforce remains sturdy and resilient,” the Friday message read. “We ask that you continue to do your part and stay home if you are ill this upcoming holiday weekend.”

WholeStone Farms is one of three major meatpacking plants located in Fremont, with Fremont Beef Company and Lincoln Premium Poultry being the other two.

Of those three companies, LPP remains the only plant to publicly report its COVID-19 numbers to the public.

In early May, Gov. Pete Ricketts announced that state health officials would no longer share figures about how many workers had been infected at meatpacking plants.

He added that local health departments may still release case information regarding specific businesses, but should only do so after receiving verification from that business.