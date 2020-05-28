Messages from WholeStone Farms detail 138 COVID-19 cases, one employee death

Company-wide messages obtained by Omaha CBS affiliate 3 News Now document 138 COVID-19 cases within the WholeStone Farms workforce and one employee death.
“We are heartbroken to inform the WholeStone Farms family that we have lost a member of our team,” the May 20 message reads. “At this time, we are still in the process of gathering details related to the passing of this individual and ask that you keep their family in your thoughts and prayers.”
The message, addressed by The WholeStone Farms COVID-19 Taskforce, listed a number of efforts the plant would implement following the death. Those efforts include:
- Enhanced screening processes
- Additional temperature screening stations
- Enhanced airflow on the processing floor
- Evaluation of shift staggering
- Evaluation of additional equipment check in/check out stations
Another message sent to employees on Friday said the plant was aware of 138 cases of COVID-19. Of those 138 cases, 43 employees had returned to work.
The message noted that 245 previously quarantined employees had since returned to work and 169 employees tested negative for COVID-19.
Additionally, WholeStone farms advised employees to notify the company if they are ill, have been tested for COVID-19, and are awaiting results or have tested positive for COVID-19.
“Our WholeStone Farms workforce remains sturdy and resilient,” the Friday message read. “We ask that you continue to do your part and stay home if you are ill this upcoming holiday weekend.”
The full message can be read here:
WholeStone Farms is one of three major meatpacking plants located in Fremont, with Fremont Beef Company and Lincoln Premium Poultry being the other two.
Of those three companies, LPP remains the only plant to publicly report its COVID-19 numbers to the public.
In early May, Gov. Pete Ricketts announced that state health officials would no longer share figures about how many workers had been infected at meatpacking plants.
He added that local health departments may still release case information regarding specific businesses, but should only do so after receiving verification from that business.
On Tuesday, LPP reported 73 total cases of COVID-19 at the chicken plant following a 19-person increase over the past week. The company announced its only COVID-19-related death on May 4.
Between LPP and the Friday messages distributed by Wholestone Farms, there have been 211 COVID-19 cases between meatpacking employees in Fremont.
WholeStone Farms has not responded to the Tribune’s request for comment at the time of publication.
This is a developing story. New information will be included as it becomes available.
