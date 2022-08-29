Metal and electronics recycling event set for Aug. 31

A metal and electronics recycling event will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, in the Ilgenfritz Parking Lot, located on the southeast corner of Fourth Street and Park Avenue in downtown Fremont.

There will be recycling fees for select electronics, including but not limited to, TVs, monitors, microwaves and alkaline batteries. However, there will be no charge for most electronic devices.

All Metals Market Inc. will be collecting items such as metal pipes and tubing, vehicle parts, aluminum doors and windows, cast iron sinks and tubs, lawnmowers, clean tin cans, bicycles, barbecue grills and more. All glass, wood and plastic must be removed from these items.

Cross Electronics Recycling will be collected working and non-working items (new or used – anything with a cord, battery or motor). This includes computers, monitors, TVs, printers, keyboards, computer mice, cell phones, cameras, sound equipment, stereos, tools, appliances and more. All data is securely erased.

All recycled electronic items are used for vocational training and work experience at the Cross Training Center in Omaha.