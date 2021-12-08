Methodist becomes certified In newborn hearing initiative

Methodist Fremont Health, Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital and Methodist Women’s Hospital have now all been certified and have joined the Nebraska Newborn Hearing Hospital Champions.

The purpose of this initiative is to identify more babies as deaf or hard of hearing and use the increased awareness to better the lives of children who are hard of hearing or deaf.

Specifically, the initiative plans on:

* Identifying more babies as deaf or hard of hearing by 3 months of age;

* Having fewer babies left without early access to language;

* Keeping more children who are deaf and hard of hearing on track with their hearing peers;

* Providing better educational and vocational outcomes for children who are deaf and hard of hearing as they grow into adults.

Methodist Fremont Health has been a champion since April, with Methodist Women’s Hospital and Methodist Jennie Edmundson becoming certified in October.

In addition, Methodist Fremont Health already has been recognized as champions in Safe Sleep and Abusive Head Trauma prevention.

The initiative, led by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and the Nebraska Early Hearing Detection and Intervention Program, also aims to educate parents about the importance of early hearing detection and intervention to protect babies from missing out on the most critical period in early childhood for speech and language development.

“Certifications like this demonstrate our dedication and commitment to our patients to practice evidence-based care,” said Melissa Heavican, clinical leader at Methodist Fremont Health in a press release. “This means Methodist is keeping our practices up to date, ensuring that we are doing what’s best for our newborns.”

Methodist had to complete five prerequisites for the certification to be made.

This included:

• Taking the Newborn Hearing Hospital Champion Pledge;

• Developing or updating the current Newborn Hearing Screening Policy;

• Having in place a hospital personnel education plan;

• Providing patient/client education and complete internal audits annually.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention state that hearing loss is the most common birth defect in the United States.

Hearing loss can affect a child's ability to develop on time speech, language, social and emotional skills, and the CDC-supported research shows meeting the 1-3-6 Benchmarks results in better vocabulary development for children who are deaf or hard of hearing.

The 1-3-6 benchmark referenced by the CDC refers to a benchmark made by the Joint Committee on Infant Hearing that states all babies should have a hearing screening before 1 month of age, a hearing evaluation, if needed completed before 3 months of age and early intervention enrollment by infants identified as deaf or hard hearing by 6 months of age.

