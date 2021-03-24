Methodist Fremont Health earns designation from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska

Methodist Fremont Health was recognized by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska with the Blue Distinction Centers for Maternity Care designation.
The designation highlights a hospital’s commitment to providing quality healthcare to mothers of all races and ethnicities, according to a Tuesday news release.
“Methodist Fremont Health is proud to be recognized by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska for meeting the rigorous Blue Distinction Center quality selection criteria for maternity care set by the Blue Distinction Specialty Care program,” said Melinda Kentfield, vice president and chief nursing executive at Methodist Fremont Health. “Our labor and delivery staff members are continually working on initiatives to enhance the safety for moms and babies.”
The Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association enhanced its evaluation of maternity care programs to address key issues affecting the country’s maternal health crisis.
Those issues include preventable or treatable pregnancy-related conditions, high utilization of cesarean sections and racial and ethnic disparities in maternal health care.
As of 2018, facilities that received designations under the Blue Distinction Centers for Maternity Care program cared for more than 40% of Blue Cross and Blue Shield commercially insured women giving birth across the country.
Methodist Fremont Health recently implemented protocols to address postpartum hemorrhage, which serves as the leading cause of maternal deaths.
The hospital has also worked to reduce infant deaths, earning the “Safe Sleep Champion” designation from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
Additionally, many nurses at Methodist Fremont Health have become certified lactation counselors to help mothers become more successful at breastfeeding.
“Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska is proud to announce that Methodist Fremont Health has been designated a Blue Distinction Center for Maternity Care,” said Deb Esser, MD, chief medical officer for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska. “This recognition affirms the high quality and cost-efficient care provided at this facility. We’re pleased to have it as part of our network for our members’ maternity care needs.”