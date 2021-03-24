Methodist Fremont Health earns designation from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska

Methodist Fremont Health was recognized by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska with the Blue Distinction Centers for Maternity Care designation.

The designation highlights a hospital’s commitment to providing quality healthcare to mothers of all races and ethnicities, according to a Tuesday news release.

“Methodist Fremont Health is proud to be recognized by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska for meeting the rigorous Blue Distinction Center quality selection criteria for maternity care set by the Blue Distinction Specialty Care program,” said Melinda Kentfield, vice president and chief nursing executive at Methodist Fremont Health. “Our labor and delivery staff members are continually working on initiatives to enhance the safety for moms and babies.”

The Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association enhanced its evaluation of maternity care programs to address key issues affecting the country’s maternal health crisis.

Those issues include preventable or treatable pregnancy-related conditions, high utilization of cesarean sections and racial and ethnic disparities in maternal health care.