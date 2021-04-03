Methodist Fremont Health expands vaccine availability to ages 18 and up

The online registration’s opening at the end of the week coincides with Methodist Fremont Health finding out how many doses it will receive from Three Rivers for the following week.

“So we can only open the sign-up on Thursday afternoon or Friday because we don’t know how many doses we’re going to get for sure that next week,” Belmont said. “And then once we open them up, they seem to be filling up nicely, with it now being 18 and older.”

Harper said the process will continue depending on how many allocations are received, a number he said has risen from the previous average of 500 to 600 doses.

“Once we get to the point where we’re not able to fill those slots, then we may have to look for a different method,” he said. “One thing that we do know is we draw up exactly how many appointments we have scheduled, so we will not waste any doses if we don’t fill all of those slots.”

For non-vaccinated people who are over the age of 65 and don’t have access to internet or social media, Three Rivers said that they can call 402-727-3596 to get vaccinated right away.

“As long as the community needs us to be vaccinating people,” Belmont said, “we’ll be out there doing this on a weekly basis.”