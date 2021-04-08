Methodist Fremont Health hosts mass vaccination clinic

The dial is color-coded, with green being low, yellow being moderate, orange being high and red being severe. The dials are also given a number range, with low being below .5, moderate being .5 to 2, high being 2 to 3.5 and severe being 3.5 to 4.

"It's kind of race of who is going to win," Dudgeon said. "Is it going to be the variant strains or is it going to be that we have enough immunity that we stop those strains from spreading? It's really important to get it now to get everybody who is eligible to get it."

In her own clinic, Dudgeon said she has seen an increase in calls regarding positive COVID-19 cases.

"It does seem like it is on the rise," she said.

Dudgeon said one of the most common concerns she hears regarding the vaccine is the potential for long-term side effects. She said health care professionals have had the chance to observe any potential adverse effects since vaccinations began three months ago.

"It's pretty safe," she said. "But if people have any questions, I'm happy to have those discussions with patients and talk through things and a lot of the time we can alleviate those fears and worries."