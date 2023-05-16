Methodist Health System and WOWT have been partnering the past four years for food and toy drives each June and December. In an effort to expand the events’ reach and meet the needs in our communities, Methodist Fremont Health will be a new drop-off location with all donations benefiting the LifeHouse Food Pantry.

The annual Stuff the Truck food drive will be from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 1.

“We’re very excited to be a part of this year’s Methodist/WOWT Stuff the Truck event,” said Brett Richmond, president and CEO of Methodist Fremont Health. “We love giving back to our community, and an event like this, which will benefit the LifeHouse Food Pantry, is a wonderful opportunity for our staff and, more importantly, our community.”

The LifeHouse Food Pantry serves nearly 900 people per month at its 549 H St. location. On average, 36% of its clients are children, and 22% are seniors. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of people served increased to 75%.

“We love the fact this food drive will benefit LifeHouse,” said Shawn Shanahan, executive director of the Fremont Health Foundation. “The food collected during the Stuff the Truck event will help our neighbors who access the pantry for a supply of nutritional food so their limited earnings are available for other necessities such as medical expenses, car maintenance, utilities and rent.”

Donating will be easy and contact-free. Donors can simply pull up to the tent located off the hospital’s Clarkson Street entrance, pop their trunk, and Methodist Fremont Health volunteers will collect their donation. There’s no need to exit your vehicle.

While all nonperishable items will be gratefully accepted, there is a special need for:

• Bouillon cubes

• Boxed and flaked potatoes

• Canned vegetables, meats and fruits

• Can openers

• Cereal

• Flour

• Healthy snacks

• Masa

• One-meal canned items with pop-top lids

• Pasta and tomato sauce

• Rice

• Shelf-stable meats

• Spices

• Sugar

• Tortillas

In addition to the Methodist Fremont Health location, volunteers will be collecting nonperishable food items at Methodist Women’s Hospital, Methodist Physicians Clinic’s Indian Hills location and Methodist Jennie Edmondson Hospital.

For additional information about programs and services available through LifeHouse, visit lifehousene.org.