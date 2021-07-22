 Skip to main content
Methodist Fremont Health named as the latest collection site for milk collection program

Methodist Fremont Health is the latest collection site for the Mother’s Milk Bank of Iowa’s milk collection program.

Milk from approved donors will be collected at Methodist Fremont Health, gathered by the Mother’s Milk Bank of Iowa and dispensed to locations across the United States. The program launched earlier this month, according to a press release.

Methodist Fremont Health is the fourth collection site in Nebraska. Methodist Women’s Hospital in Elkhorn and Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs, Iowa, also serve as milk depot collection locations.

Other depots are located in Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

The Mother’s Milk Bank of Iowa donated 86% of its milk to 52 hospitals in 13 states.

“We are very pleased to be part of this important initiative and to help meet the essential nutritional needs of babies throughout the country,” said Tracy Moore, lactation consultant and OB nurse navigator at Methodist Fremont Health in a press release. “We know we have many moms in our community and area who will be interested in participating, and we can’t wait to help make a difference in the lives of other families.”

All potential donors must pass a screening process that includes three steps:

  • Verbal interview
  • Written questionnaire including forms for health care providers
  • Blood testing for HIV, hepatitis B and C, HTLV, and syphilis. The milk bank sends potential donors the blood kit, blood tubes, labels, etc., which they’ll take to a local lab to have their blood drawn.

The milk bank will contact donors following the tests with their results and approval.

Any mother interested in donating should contact the University of Iowa’s donor clinical coordinator for information on how to become an established donor. They can be reached by calling (319) 384-9930 or (877) 891-5347.

