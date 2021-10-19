Methodist Fremont Health offering free screenings for head and neck cancers

Methodist Fremont Health will host a free head and neck cancer screening conducted by physicians at its campus next month.

“They’ll undergo an exam, where the mouth and the nose and the neck and other relevant areas would be examined to look for any signs of any cancers, pre-cancers or other non-cancerous processes that might require further evaluation,” Dr. Andrew Holcomb said.

The screening event will take place 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Nov. 9, in the third floor auditorium of the Health Park Plaza at 450 E. 23rd St.

Appointments are required for the screenings, which can be made by visiting bestcare.org/freecancerscreening or calling 402-727-3429.

Holcomb and Dr. Robert Lindau, head and neck surgical oncologists at Methodist Estabrook Cancer Center, will be on site conducting the screenings.

“We’re excited that Dr. Lindau and Dr. Holcomb are bringing their expertise to the Fremont community,” MFH President and CEO Brett Richmond said. “These free screenings have the potential to make a significant impact in our patients’ lives.”

At the screening, patients can meet with the physicians to identify and assess risk factors. Holcomb said participants can be expected to be asked questions about their history with symptoms, cancer or any other relevant medical history.

“We generally do not have advanced equipment to do scope exams, biopsies, CAT scans or anything of that nature,” he said. “So patients who have anything that is identified on the exam may be referred for further evaluation in our clinic in Omaha at the cancer center.”

Typically, Holcomb said appointments can last anywhere from 15 to 20 minutes, depending on the patient’s medical history or risk factors.

“Because everything that we do is in real time, all of the results that you will be able to receive from the visit will be provided during the visit,” he said. “So any additional testing that’s necessary would be ordered after the completion of the visit.”

An estimated more than 68,000 Americans will be diagnosed with a head or neck cancer in 2021, according to the National Cancer Institutes.

“The rate of head and neck cancer in the general population is relatively low, as it makes up about 4% of cancers overall in the United States,” Holcomb said. “However, screening has shown to be effective in patients that have risk factors for cancer.”

Significant risk factors for these cancers are smoking, chewing tobacco, drinking alcohol or prior cancer in the head or neck regions. Sun exposure or sunburns may also increase risk for skin head or neck cancer.

“For patients with those risk factors or with symptoms, it’s very important to try to identify tumors if they are present at an early stage,” Holcomb said.

Holcomb said those with a head or neck cancer can typically detect some sort of sign or symptom, including pain, bleeding or an abnormal-appearing spot on the mouth, tongue, lips, cheeks or other areas of the mouth.

“It may be a lump in the neck that doesn’t go away after a couple of weeks or doesn’t come along with a viral illness or something like that,” he said. “We also see many skin cancers in the head and neck, so that can be a new spot on the skin or something that’s growing or changing.”

With early-stage tumors, Holcomb said they are often highly treatable and curable, and the consequences of treatment can be limited.

“By contrast, tumors that are large, maybe neglected or not caught for a period of time can be much more difficult to treat,” he said. “They may require multiple types of treatment and the chance of curing the tumor is lower and the side effects of treatment can often be significantly greater.”

Holcomb said he was looking forward to and appreciates the opportunity to engage with the Fremont community and educate patients about head and neck cancers.

“While many of the problems that we encounter ultimately are not cancer, we’re still able to offer patients advice about those types of problems in many settings,” he said. “We do usually find some problems that require further evaluation, and so we just encourage anyone who has a concern or feels that they may be at an increased risk to come and meet with us.”

