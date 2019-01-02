For those with New Year’s resolutions that may involve living healthier in 2019, Methodist Fremont Health is there to assist with a variety of events, classes and programs throughout the month of January.
Area residents looking to kick their cigarette or smokeless tobacco habit in 2019 can get started by attending a Tobacco Cessation Program being held by Methodist Fremont Health which begins on Jan. 8.
The program consists of four sessions scheduled for Jan. 8, 15, 22, and 29, from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m., at Methodist Fremont Health Medical Center.
This class is being offered free of charge thanks to the support of the Fremont Health Foundation.
Fremont Health’s Tobacco Cessation classes are taught by a tobacco treatment specialist and follow guidelines from the American Lung Association. Get confidential, expert instruction, discount coupons for nicotine replacement items, and the support you need to put you on your path to a tobacco-free life.
For more information on the Tobacco Cessation Program or to register, call 402-727-3882 or visit www.fremonthealth.com.
Methodist Fremont Health will also be offering a free skin cancer screening as well as free blood pressure screenings during the month.
The free skin cancer screenings will be performed by Deb Baker, APRN, on Jan. 8 from 1-4 p.m. Appointments are required as there are limited spots available.
Registration for the skin cancer screenings can be made by calling 402-727-3439.
Free blood pressure screenings will be held at the Fremont Mall on Jan. 15 from 8:30-10 a.m. The screenings will be performed on a first-come-first-serve basis and will be held near the mall’s main entrance.
For those who have resolved to help others in 2019, Methodist Fremont Health is also hosting an American Red Cross Community Blood Drive which will give people a chance to become blood donors.
The community blood drive will be held at the Methodist Fremont Health Medical Center’s Health Park Plaza, 3rd Floor Room 3 on Jan. 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
According to the American Red Cross, the need for new regular blood donors is always needed.
“It’s not on people’s minds,” Samantha Pollard, Midwest communications manager at American Red Cross Blood Services, said. “People don’t realize how much blood is needed.”
According to a recent survey conducted on behalf of the American Red Cross, 74 percent of the public underestimates the frequency of blood transfusions happening in their areas.
Pollard added that only 3 percent of Americans donate blood each year and that the American Red Cross experiences a decrease of 8,000 donors per year.
Appointments for the Community Blood Drive on Jan. 8 can be made by calling 402-727-3439 or by visiting redcrossblood.org and searching sponsor code FREMONTHEALTH.