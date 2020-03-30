Methodist Fremont Health prepares for COVID-19 with help of community

Richmond said the clinic likely hasn’t seen as many tests as other hospitals, such as Bryan Health’s drive-up testing site in Lincoln.

On top of in-kind donations, the Fremont Health Foundation is also accepting cash donations. Richmond said the donations won’t go towards purchasing supplies but could be used to help staff and their families through the Employee Family Crisis Fund.

The fund goes towards employees who undergo a crisis, health-related or not, and need financial support.

Richmond said an example of how the fund could be utilized during the COVID-19 pandemic could be childcare.

He said staff could be struggling with dealing with daycare due to schools being closed, which could bring forth additional financial hardship.

“Some staff may come to us and say that now they have to pay for daycare and that is stressing them out financially,” he said. “We could send them to the foundation to potentially assist them with that situation.”

During last year’s floods, Richmond said the crisis fund assisted several dozen employees.

In a way, Richmond said that flood helped prepare both the hospital and the community for another crisis.