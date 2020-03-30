Methodist Fremont Health prepares for COVID-19 with help of community

Methodist Fremont Health is continuing to take steps to prepare for the COVID-19 pandemic with a little help from members of the Fremont community.
Several local businesses and organizations, including Fremont Public Schools, Harbor Freight and Christensen Lumber, have contributed supplies to the hospital. Members of the community have also donated homemade cloth masks and other supplies.
President and Chief Executive Officer Brett Richmond said the hospital has a sufficient supply of personal protective equipment for staff, patients and residents currently. Despite the stockpile, he said the hospital is still accepting donations from the public.
“We have a sufficient supply right now, but nobody knows how long this pandemic will last,” he said. “As much as we can have, the better.”
Specifically, Richmond said the hospital’s biggest need is the following items:
- Gloves
- Goggles
- Surgical masks
- N95 Respirators and face masks
“All of that is really important,” Richmond said. “It’s important for us to protect our staff as well as patients and residents. That’s really our biggest need right now.”
Richmond reiterated that the hospital isn’t expecting to face a shortage of equipment in the next several weeks. This coincides with what he said is a predicted surge of COVID-19 cases that will hit the state in late April.
“We’re really fortunate to be part of the Nebraska Methodist Health System,” he said. “Being part of a larger organization gives us access to resources including personal protective equipment and other expertise that protects from the pandemic.”
The concern lies in the unknown length of COVID-19 in the state once that surge hits.
“None of us know how long or how intense it might be in Nebraska,” he said. “Right now, we’re focused each and every day on preparing to handle that surge.”
Richmond said the hospital is closely monitoring the virus as it hits areas across the country, specifically on the east and west coasts.
“We’re fortunate [because] we’ve got a little more heads up that it’s coming our way,” he said.
Currently, Methodist Fremont is utilizing a local clinic to conduct drive-up testing for those who meet the criteria for the virus. He said those who believe they have symptoms of the virus must first go through the hospital’s hotline and then meet the criteria for a test.
If approved for a test, patients can set up an appointment and travel to the clinic to receive a test.
Richmond could not reveal the name of the converted clinic.
“You can’t just show up and get tested,” he said.
Richmond said the clinic likely hasn’t seen as many tests as other hospitals, such as Bryan Health’s drive-up testing site in Lincoln.
On top of in-kind donations, the Fremont Health Foundation is also accepting cash donations. Richmond said the donations won’t go towards purchasing supplies but could be used to help staff and their families through the Employee Family Crisis Fund.
The fund goes towards employees who undergo a crisis, health-related or not, and need financial support.
Richmond said an example of how the fund could be utilized during the COVID-19 pandemic could be childcare.
He said staff could be struggling with dealing with daycare due to schools being closed, which could bring forth additional financial hardship.
“Some staff may come to us and say that now they have to pay for daycare and that is stressing them out financially,” he said. “We could send them to the foundation to potentially assist them with that situation.”
During last year’s floods, Richmond said the crisis fund assisted several dozen employees.
In a way, Richmond said that flood helped prepare both the hospital and the community for another crisis.
He said the flood helped organizations create relationships with each other in order to ensure quick communication.
“We work really closely with Three Rivers Public Health Department, Trinity Lutheran, Archbishop Bergan, FPS and Midland University,” he said. “We have good relationships with all these organizations and businesses. It’s really easy to reach out to those folks.”
As the hospital prepares for the potential surge in cases, Richmond recommended practicing good prevention skills such as washing hands and social distancing.
“We really need to keep the population healthy and flatten the curve so we don’t over-exert our resources.”
