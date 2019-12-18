While women may have to travel to a hospital to receive a mammography exam, employees at Lincoln Premium Poultry were able to just step outside earlier this month.
“Women tend to take care of their families first and put their own healthcare lower on the priority list,” said Jill Gossett, community health and wellness coordinator at Methodist Fremont Health. “Bringing the mobile mammogram coach to the worksite took some barriers away and allowed ladies to complete a mammogram while at work.”
Through a partnership with Methodist Fremont Health, LPP was able to bring a mobile mammogram bus to its Costco facility in Fremont on Dec. 5. With this opportunity, 20 women were able to receive mammograms.
Jessica Kolterman, director of corporate and external affairs at LPP, said LPP thought this would be a great opportunity to get services directly to the employees.
“This is our first formal partnership endeavor with Methodist Fremont Health, although we are looking for additional ways to partner going forward,” she said.
Mammography is a medical imaging tool that is used to detect and diagnose breast disease in women. The exam itself takes around 10 to 15 minutes and can provide early detection for breast cancer.
Gossett said since the hospital joined the Methodist Health System, Methodist Fremont Health has had the opportunity to offer mammogram screenings through the mobile mammogram coach.
The mobile mammogram had a few requirements from workers. They had to have seen a primary care physician within the last year, be over 40 years old and be on the LPP health insurance plan.
“One of the employees was anxious and uncertain when going in for the test,” said Heidi Neuhaus, benefits coordinator at LPP. “When I saw her later in the day and asked how it went, she stated it was fine. It didn’t take long at all and she appreciated the convenience.”
According to the American Cancer Society, women aged 40 to 44 with an average risk for breast cancer have the option to start mammogram screening annually.
“Having the coach at the worksite was also a way to raise awareness about the importance of early screening with a mammogram and how quick and easy it is to complete the screening,” Gossett said.
Kolterman said the opportunity had great buy-in from Neuhaus, who took ownership of the project and helped find employees to fill the timeslots.
“We were thrilled to learn that eight employees who had never had a mammogram were able to get their first one on premise through a fantastic partner,” she said. “Preventative care is a big part of our philosophy and we’re excited to partner again in the future.”
For employees who were not able to have a mammogram completed on the mobile unit, information was given on how to find a primary care physician, if needed, and how to schedule a mammogram at Methodist Fremont Health, Gossett said.
“Offering wellness opportunities at the worksite is the best way an employer can take care of their greatest asset: their employees,” she said. “Preventive care is an important part of most healthcare plans and at times is under-utilized due to time constraints, lack of knowledge about benefits or not having a primary care doctor.”
To schedule a mammogram at Fremont Methodist Health, call 402-727-3882. The mammography hours are 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.