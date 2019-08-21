With high school sports starting this fall, Methodist Fremont Health is offering its annual free sports injury walk-in clinic for student-athletes.
The clinic is located in the Rehabilitation Department at the Methodist Fremont Health Medical Center and is open every Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. through the end of November.
Jackie Beaton, director of community relations, said the clinic is staffed by physical therapists, certified athletic trainers and orthopedic specialists from Methodist Fremont Health and OrthoNebraska. Around 10 students are given a pre-evaluation each weekend, she said.
“If they feel like the student-athletes need additional services, whether that’s an X-ray or a referral to an orthopedic specialist, then that determination will be made at that time,” Beaton said.
Athletes are suggested to check-in by 10 a.m. and are served on a first-come, first-serve basis. Parents are also encouraged to accompany any athletes, but are not required to be present, Beaton said.
The program is an extension of the hospital’s athletic trainer program, which places trainers in eight area schools around the region. Beaton said the trainers can work with students to come up with treatment plans for injuries.
“But that doesn’t mean they can’t come through to the clinic, as they certainly can,” Beaton said. “It kind of depends if the injury just happened or if it’s been kind of ongoing.”
The most common types of injuries that the clinic sees are sprains and strains, but Beaton said it has also treated ACL tears, fractures and concussions.
The clinic typically treats ongoing injuries instead of immediate ones, but broken bones have been seen as well, Beaton said.
“Typically for broken bones, you’ll know it’s a broken bone, but not always,” she said. “It doesn’t always show up right away because of the swelling.”
Beaton said she wanted to stress that the clinic is not just available for football players who got injured at a game the night before, but athletes of all sports and genders.
“So if it’s volleyball players, cross country, whatever the case may be,” she said, “anybody can come through and have that evaluation done.