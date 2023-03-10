Brett Richmond credits medical staff and employees for an award Methodist Fremont Health (MFH) has received.

MFH has been recognized as a 2023 “Top 100 Rural & Community Hospital.”

Compiled by The Chartis Center for Rural Health, the annual recognition program honors outstanding performance among the nation’s rural hospitals based on the results of its hospital performance index.

“The Chartis Center for Rural Health is a national consulting firm who has arguably the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance in the United States,” said Richmond, MFH president and chief executive officer.

Methodist Fremont Health’s 2023 index score was achieved through high marks in multiple categories, including patient care, outcomes, perspective and cost.

Richmond said these categories are assessed of almost 800 hospitals nationwide.

“We’re incredibly proud of the fact that Methodist Fremont Health is one of only two hospitals in Nebraska to receive this recognition,” Richmond said in a prepared statement.

Richmond commended employees and medical staff.

“I don’t know that there’s any single award that is definitive, but certainly I think this award validates the great work that our local team members do in caring for patients and residents in our community on an everyday basis,” Richmond told the Tribune.

Richmond said each employee remains focused on patient safety and satisfaction, no matter the challenges they’re dealt, and this achievement is a true reflection to the hospital’s commitment to the community.

He noted that even amid uncertainly — like that of the COVID-19 pandemic — the hospital’s commitment to improving its quality of care and securing better outcomes never wavered.

“With the pandemic it’s been really, really hard for people in health care and so one of the really neat things for us is: This is an opportunity to again thank and recognize our local team members,” Richmond said. “We have about 1,000 local team members, Methodist Fremont Health employees, medical staff, volunteers — this is really an opportunity to thank them for their great work.”

Established in 1940, Methodist Fremont Health became a Methodist Health System affiliate in 2018.

It now employs more than 720 full- and part-time staff members and has an active medical staff of more than 100 physicians and advanced practice providers.

The hospital includes 75 inpatient beds — 55 acute care beds and 20 behavioral health beds — and has an accredited cancer program. It also offers an around-the-clock emergency department that treats more than 17,000 patients per year.

Dunklau Gardens, the nursing home facility attached to the hospital, offers long-term care, short-term rehabilitation as well as hospice services.

Richmond spoke about the hospital’s growth.

“We have experienced somewhat significant growth in the last three or four years since joining Nebraska Methodist Health System in the fall of 2018,” Richmond said. “We’ve experienced growth on the in-patient side. Certainly our surgical program has grown pretty significantly.”

The obstetrics program has grown significantly as well in the last couple of years.

“We’re really excited about the growth we’ve experienced and we think that growth will continue over the next few years,” Richmond said.

Being part of the Methodist Health System, the hospital has been very successful in caring for more Fremont and Dodge County residents at MFH versus those individuals choosing to go to Omaha or Lincoln, Richmond said.

MFH provides a comprehensive array of services for a hospital of its size.

“I don’t know that I see a big expansion in terms of the types of services we provide, but certainly we feel like we can and will continue to grow in terms of our ability to keep patients here and serve patients locally,” he said.

This isn’t the first time the local hospital has been recognized. It received the honor of being a Top 100 Rural & Community Hospital two other previous years.

Richmond continues to spotlight employees, medical staff and volunteers.

“This is really their honor,” Richmond said. “We want them to feel really good about it and we hope that our community feels really good about this award and is proud of the local community hospital as well.”

Michael Topchik, national leader for the Chartis Center, commended hospitals, like MFH.

“Across the nation, top 100 rural providers continue to serve as a source of inspiration for hospital leadership teams and staff working diligently every day to improve the delivery of care within their local communities,” Topchik said. “The list of award winners in each category is as geographically diverse as we’ve seen in some time, which is wonderful to see. We’re thrilled to be able to honor the outstanding efforts of these top performing rural hospitals.”