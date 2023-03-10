Related to this story

FHS to stage 'Footloose'

FHS to stage 'Footloose'

In some ways, Cade Rasmussen and Abbie Bigsby can relate to characters they play in the new musical “Footloose.”

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Space agencies are calling for a Lunar Time Zone as humanity speeds towards lunar base