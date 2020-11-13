Methodist Fremont Health restricts visitor access to emergency department

As positive COVID-19 cases in Dodge County saw an all-time high last weekend, Methodist Fremont Health is restricting visitor access to its emergency department.
“We realize this is a tremendous inconvenience for our visitors and family members that accompany patients to the ED,” Pat Callaway, director of emergency and outpatient services, said in a statement. “It is critical that we limit the number of people coming through the Emergency Department doors, and by doing this, we decrease the opportunity of the virus spreading to our patients and health care workers.”
Methodist Fremont Health announced on Facebook Wednesday morning that the restriction was due to recent increase in COVID-positive cases and to protect its staff and other patients seeking care.
Callaway said the hospital would also minimize the number of well people in its waiting area to protect them with coming in contact with COVID-positive patients who could come through the door.
Support Local Journalism
If a child is in need of emergency care, Callaway said only one parent is allowed to accompany them.
Additionally, Callaway said the emergency department’s health care team is taking extra steps to support communication to family members unable to accompany patients, including using cell phones.
“The bottom line is,” he said, “we have to take steps to decrease the opportunity for further spread of this highly infectious virus.”
During a community discussion with business owners on Tuesday, Methodist Fremont Health President and CEO Brett Richmond said the hospital is caring for a record number of inpatients, averaging about a dozen patients a day in its emergency department.
Richmond also said as of Monday, the state of Nebraska crossed the threshold of 800 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, compared to 232 during the first wave in May.
“The scary thing is, most experts, based upon the recent case counts, project that that number will double in the coming weeks, and some even estimate that that number will then double again,” he said. “And that’s kind of a scary thought for many of us.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.