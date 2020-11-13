Methodist Fremont Health restricts visitor access to emergency department

As positive COVID-19 cases in Dodge County saw an all-time high last weekend, Methodist Fremont Health is restricting visitor access to its emergency department.

“We realize this is a tremendous inconvenience for our visitors and family members that accompany patients to the ED,” Pat Callaway, director of emergency and outpatient services, said in a statement. “It is critical that we limit the number of people coming through the Emergency Department doors, and by doing this, we decrease the opportunity of the virus spreading to our patients and health care workers.”

Methodist Fremont Health announced on Facebook Wednesday morning that the restriction was due to recent increase in COVID-positive cases and to protect its staff and other patients seeking care.

Callaway said the hospital would also minimize the number of well people in its waiting area to protect them with coming in contact with COVID-positive patients who could come through the door.

If a child is in need of emergency care, Callaway said only one parent is allowed to accompany them.

Additionally, Callaway said the emergency department’s health care team is taking extra steps to support communication to family members unable to accompany patients, including using cell phones.