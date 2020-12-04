Methodist Fremont Health seeking clothing donations for outgoing patients

For many leaving the hospital, having clothing available can be an issue if their own was damaged in a car accident or rendered unusable.
“I think it’s an issue nationwide, and others have clothing closets,” Fremont Health Foundation Executive Director Shawn Shanahan. “And we decided, ‘Why not us?’”
The Methodist Fremont Health Clothing Closet is a new program looking to take donations from the public to give to patients discharged from the hospital.
The closet is seeking underwear, T-shirts, sweatpants without strings, sweatshirts, sports bras and socks.
“We’re really talking about basic undergarments and being able to walk out with a pair of sweatpants and a sweatshirt or a T-shirt, to be able to actually leave in clothing,” Shanahan said. “So we are seeking donations of all of those items so that we can enhance and have a clothing closet with those needed items.”
The donated items, which must be new, can be dropped off between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. weekdays at the Fremont Health Foundation, located within the Methodist Fremont Health hospital at 450 E. 23rd St.
Shanahan said during the foundation’s monthly leadership meetings, Beth Belmont, director of nursing, expressed the hospital’s need for more clothing for patients.
With patients who have had to had clothes cut away or elderly people who soil their clothing, Shanahan said they have to leave in gowns, aprons and coverings.
“So really then, a group of us narrowed down what would be basics and what would really be the need so that people could leave with clothing and keep the clothing and ensure that we were handing out something that was new,” she said.
After basing the closet on what other facilities needed, the foundation began creating the program in October and officially launched it on Nov. 9.
“We did reach out to our local ministerial group and our faith partners, as well as our own internal employees,” Shanahan said. “So far, we have received sweatshirts, T-shirts, some socks and some undergarments, and we are still looking for all of the needed items to get us through six months of use.”
Shanahan said the program is planning to reach out to the community and refresh the closet on a biannual basis. But she said residents can reach out to the foundation at any time during the year to donate.
“We definitely would accept new donations throughout the year, but we thought that we would start by promoting since it’s new and we were hopeful to get enough donations to get us through six months, and then to do another appeal,” Shanahan said.
Especially with COVID-19, Shanahan said people at this time of year are looking for ways to get involved and give back, which she’s grateful for.
“We definitely wanted to put out our opportunity of how people could give and support our local neighbors that are using our hospital, your friends, colleagues, anyone that may be in a car accident and needs clothing to be able to go home,” she said. “So this is an opportunity for everyone to support the local need and to do that during this holiday season.”
