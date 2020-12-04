Methodist Fremont Health seeking clothing donations for outgoing patients

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

With patients who have had to had clothes cut away or elderly people who soil their clothing, Shanahan said they have to leave in gowns, aprons and coverings.

“So really then, a group of us narrowed down what would be basics and what would really be the need so that people could leave with clothing and keep the clothing and ensure that we were handing out something that was new,” she said.

After basing the closet on what other facilities needed, the foundation began creating the program in October and officially launched it on Nov. 9.

“We did reach out to our local ministerial group and our faith partners, as well as our own internal employees,” Shanahan said. “So far, we have received sweatshirts, T-shirts, some socks and some undergarments, and we are still looking for all of the needed items to get us through six months of use.”

Shanahan said the program is planning to reach out to the community and refresh the closet on a biannual basis. But she said residents can reach out to the foundation at any time during the year to donate.