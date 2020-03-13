Methodist Fremont Health shares coronavirus testing protocol, education

As the new coronavirus reaches 10 cases in the state of Nebraska, Fremont Methodist Health is in preparations to handle patients with the virus.
Angela Sukstorf, infectious disease specialist for Methodist Fremont Health, said the hospital has worked on educating its staff on using equipment and how to direct potential cases.
“Not too much has changed in the acute care areas, taking care of patients,” she said. “We have been making sure all of our protective equipment is available and everyone’s been fitted for it so that if we did have a case here that we could take care of them.”
Since COVID-19 was confirmed in an attendee of a basketball game in Fremont last month, Methodist Fremont Health has limited its visitors to one or two symptom-free per patient. It has also closed off outside access to Dunklau Gardens.
The hospital also opened the Methodist Coronavirus Hotline, which has received hundreds of calls since it started Monday. By calling 402-815-SICK (7425), people can undergo a series of questions to see if they will move forward with testing.
Sukstorf said the hospital is directing all calls to the hotline, which will ask questions about symptoms the callers have, which include coughing and fever, and where they have traveled, which changes every day.
“If they meet all of those criteria, they are sent to the public health department’s number,” she said. “And they also screen the patient again, and they determine if testing is needed.”
As of Wednesday morning, the hotline has moved forward 74 people for testing consideration. Fremont’s health department is the Three Rivers Public Health Department, which covers Dodge, Saunders and Washington counties.
If a health department determines a patient needs more testing, they will then reach out to the hospital. So far, Methodist Fremont Health has conducted six tests, all of which have been negative, Sukstorf said.
“We’ve taken care of those folks in a room that’s specially ventilated to remove contaminated air,” she said. “And they’ve been placed in a mask out in the parking lot and brought in to that room.”
A specimen is then collected by a respiratory therapist wearing a protective gown, gloves and eyewear.
“The specimen is sent to our lab, who sends it to the public health lab,” Sukstorf said. “And the patient is discharged back home to be contained in self-isolation.”
Three Rivers is monitoring people in self-quarantine, including those who played in or volunteered at the basketball game, have been exposed to a case or recently traveled to another area.
“So those folks are called on a regular basis, at least once a day to see how they’re doing or if they’ve developed any symptoms and if they have a fever,” Sukstorf said. “Midland University’s campus nurse is checking on all of those students that were placed in self-quarantine [after volunteering at the basketball game].”
Despite the measures taken by the staff, Sukstorf said it’s no different from other cases it’s handled.
“We take these precautions on a regular basis when we have someone tested for an airborne illness,” she said. “So we have experienced testing for those illnesses and do that on a pretty regular basis, such as for tuberculosis.”
Sukstorf said the staff at Methodist Fremont Health have been handling the situation very well and have been transparent and educating everyone on new developments and changes.
The [Center for Disease Control and Prevention] changes all kinds of things every single day, different travel destinations, different recommendations for what kind of equipment we use,” she said. “Yesterday, they downgraded the type of equipment that’s needed to take care of a patient, so we don’t need as extensive of equipment that they’ve determined.”
Methodist Fremont Health has sent out emails, asking employees to check their messages twice a day. Sukstorf and her team have also been listening to teleconferences for new information.
“We’re constantly educating ourselves, and then passing along that education to all of the employees to just be aware of what’s going on and the changes in employee travel,” she said. “So people coming back from any destination, they have to discuss that with our employee health nurse before they can return to work.”
Most of all, Sukstorf said the staff is working to keep people calm and make them aware of their risks to exposure for the virus.
“Eventually, it’s going to be community-spread, but we want to slow it down and protect our most vulnerable population, especially the people over 60 years old and those with weakened immune systems and other serious illnesses like cancer and asthma and lung disease and transplant patients, all those folks that have weakened immune systems,” she said. “So we’re trying to protect all those people and then also not overwhelm the health systems and run out of supplies.”