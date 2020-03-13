Methodist Fremont Health shares coronavirus testing protocol, education

As the new coronavirus reaches 10 cases in the state of Nebraska, Fremont Methodist Health is in preparations to handle patients with the virus.

Angela Sukstorf, infectious disease specialist for Methodist Fremont Health, said the hospital has worked on educating its staff on using equipment and how to direct potential cases.

“Not too much has changed in the acute care areas, taking care of patients,” she said. “We have been making sure all of our protective equipment is available and everyone’s been fitted for it so that if we did have a case here that we could take care of them.”

Since COVID-19 was confirmed in an attendee of a basketball game in Fremont last month, Methodist Fremont Health has limited its visitors to one or two symptom-free per patient. It has also closed off outside access to Dunklau Gardens.

The hospital also opened the Methodist Coronavirus Hotline, which has received hundreds of calls since it started Monday. By calling 402-815-SICK (7425), people can undergo a series of questions to see if they will move forward with testing.

Sukstorf said the hospital is directing all calls to the hotline, which will ask questions about symptoms the callers have, which include coughing and fever, and where they have traveled, which changes every day.