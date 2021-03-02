Methodist Fremont Health transitions to online COVID-19 scheduling tool

“They’re just providing us with that list of names each week that we’re able to send to sign up,” she said.

That list has grown each week as more vaccines have begun to roll into the area. On Monday, 3RPHD announced that it had received 1,800 total doses for the upcoming week, a 300-dose increase over the past week.

Six hundred of this week’s doses were allocated to Methodist Fremont Health.

With the continued increase in doses across the area, it became more difficult to schedule appointments for individuals to receive their first and second doses over the phone.

“As we are receiving more and more vaccines each week, it becomes more and more difficult from a time perspective to make all of those phone calls and get everyone scheduled,” Josh Harper, operations manager of the Prairie Fields clinic in Fremont, said. “This allows people to schedule their appointments conveniently online and also allows for us to not have to make all those phone calls because we are running out of time each week.”

While he said there have been challenges getting some of the population to sign up for their appointments online, Harper said the majority of individuals have been able to sign up successfully.

“I think it’s been a very successful transition,” he said.

