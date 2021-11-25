Methodist Health Releases Statement Involving Perinatal Improvement Collaboration

Methodist Fremont Health and Methodist Women’s Hospital have joined the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Perinatal Improvement Collaborative.

The perinatal improvement collaborative will test interventions and protocols to reduce preventable deaths and complications among mothers and their babies.

While Methodist Fremont Health has been participating in the collaborative since 2017, this will mark the first year for Methodist Women’s Hospital.

“To participate in a collaborative of this scale will be significant for both Methodist Fremont Health and Methodist Women’s Hospital,” said Melinda Kentfield, vice president of patient services for Methodist Fremont Health.

“As a regional leader in perinatal care, we’re constantly striving to improve outcomes for our moms and babies. To be part of and have access to this level of data will be imperative to us as we continue providing the highest level of care to moms, babies and families in our communities,” Kentfield said in a news release.

At its core, the initiative is a health equity effort that strives to address troubling disparities in birth outcomes and examine how care might be reliably tailored to mothers with different needs.

The collaborative will focus three different areas.

The first is sharing data, which involves up-to-date standardized data being collaboratively integrated. This means collaboratively sharing records and factors like cost and utilization, electronic health records, and social determinants.

Methodist states that this integrated data will help paint a complete picture of the patient and circumstances surrounding clinical care to improve measurement and comparisons across geographies and populations.

The second is to examine this information with a broader lens.

This will be used to investigate the outcomes of mothers and babies individually, as well as grouped, to understand how outcomes between the two are directly linked.

Methodist states that this data will help improve data quality and enhance evaluation and research of pregnancy on overall population health.

Third will be identifying disparities. Methodist states this will aim to address health equity by identifying social determinants of health and uncovering strategies to reduce persistent racial, ethnic and geographic disparities in care to help reduce risks for mothers and babies most susceptible to poor health outcomes.

The statement also indicates that the effort will be guided by an external advisory panel of more than 20 clinicians and thought leaders, as well as patient partners from MoMMA’s Voices, a coalition of advocacy organizations focused on leading causes of maternal mortality and morbidity.

“Maternal health is an important indicator for infant health,” said Dr. Dorothy Fink, deputy assistant secretary for women’s health and director of the office on women’s health in the office of the assistant secretary for health. “If we can standardize quality care for women during pregnancy and after giving birth, we can change the current trajectory of maternal and infant death. When mothers have better health, we create better opportunities for infants and the larger community to have better health,” Fink said.

